A bathroom on the second floor of the Deadwood Masonic Temple will be brought up to ADA standards with the help of nearly $10,000 in Deadwood Not-for-Profit grant funds, administered by the city of Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Department. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD – The Deadwood City Commission March 20 awarded the Deadwood Masonic Association $9,639 as part of the Not-for-Profit grant program for upgrading an upstairs restroom to ADA standards, for handicap access.
“We have eight or nine non-profits in Deadwood that are owned historic resources, and we provide up to $10,000 per year of $50,000 over a five-year period for interior and exterior rehabilitation and preservation projects,” said Deadwood Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “The Masonic Temple came in for upgrading the restrooms in the lodge portion on the second floor, where the Masonic Lodge room is and creating an ADA accessible restroom for their members.”
Since 2018, the Deadwood Masonic Association has been granted $40,360.69 in funds with $9,639.31 still available.
“The applicant and project qualify under the current guidelines as set forth in the adopted application from the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission,” Kuchenbecker said. “The projects committee carefully reviewed this request and recommended, with a split vote, to approve the grant request to the Deadwood Masonic Association in the amount of $9,639.31 for upgrading the up-stairs rest room to allow for handicap access.”
The Deadwood Masonic Temple building is one of the few buildings in Deadwood that is still owned and operated by the same entities that built it, with its ground breaking in 1892 and completion in 1902.
“Accessibility is an important part of today’s world and continuing to, not only provide accessibility in our historic buildings, but also providing long-term care of those historic resources, for future generations is extremely important and part of our mission as a Historic Preservation Commission,” Kuchenbecker said.
