DEADWOOD — For the second month in a row, Deadwood gaming numbers showed slight increases, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in February dropped $109.7 million in machines and on tables for a 2.3% increase compared to February 2022.
This resulted in $9.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in February.
Of that, 9%, or $870,224, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“2023 certainly is off to a good start,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We are glad to see 2023 up 1.11% year to date over last year’s strong performance.”
Under the handle comparison category, in February, table games had a handle of $6.9 million, slot machines had a handle of $102.1 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $717,136.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $13.4 million, a 2.6% decrease compared to 2022 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $207.7 million, almost a 1.5% increase compared to 2022 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $1.6 million handle, up 7% compared to 2022 levels. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood is $222.7 million, up 1.11% compared to the same period in 2022.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,465 slot machines accounted for roughly $102.1 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $93.1 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $9 million for the slot category in February. The two largest contributors were 1,979 penny machines, with $79.6 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $7.1 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 206 dollar machines, with roughly $8.9 million in coin-in, which generated $690,912 in casino win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 89 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $6.9 million in February and an estimated casino win of $1.3 million, with an average payout to players of 81%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of $3.1 million and a casino win of $535,333 with an 83% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $16,919, a casino win of $93,401, and a 78% payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $328,740, a casino win of $35,669, and an 89% payout to players.
A total of 28 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.3 million, a casino win of $517,041, and a 77% payout to players.
With seven casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $717,136 for February, an estimated casino win of $82,853, and an average payout to players of 88.5%. The leading revenue generator in this category was NCAA men’s basketball, with a handle of $329,251, a casino win of $56,618, and an 83% payout to players.
NFL football handle came in second, with a handle of $226,190, a casino loss of $20,921, and an average payout to players of more than 109%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in February was NHL hockey, with a handle of $67,127, a casino win of $19,938, and an average payout to players of just over 70%.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,482,093 in “free-play” for the month of February.
