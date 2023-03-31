Deadwood gaming up single digits in February .jpg
With 2,465 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $102.1 million, the slot machine handle was up just over 2% in February, compared to the same month in 2022.

DEADWOOD — For the second month in a row, Deadwood gaming numbers showed slight increases, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday. 

Gamers visiting Deadwood in February dropped $109.7 million in machines and on tables for a 2.3% increase compared to February 2022.

