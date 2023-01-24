Deadwood gaming.jpg

With 2,542 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $84 million, the slot machine handle was down nearly 18.5% in December, compared to the same month in 2021.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD – Deadwood’s gaming numbers were up and down in 2022, and December’s decline was largely attributed to artic conditions in the Hills and associated snowstorms, gaming officials said.

According to year-end statistics released Monday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s cumulative handle for the year amounted to just under $1.5 billion, while December numbers took an 18% hit.

