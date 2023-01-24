DEADWOOD – Deadwood’s gaming numbers were up and down in 2022, and December’s decline was largely attributed to artic conditions in the Hills and associated snowstorms, gaming officials said.
According to year-end statistics released Monday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s cumulative handle for the year amounted to just under $1.5 billion, while December numbers took an 18% hit.
“The December snowstorms that shut down travel in South Dakota certainly impacted Deadwood’s December revenues,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We are pleased that total handle for 2022 was only off 1.35% from 2021’s record year.”
Gamers visiting Deadwood in December dropped $90.9 million in machines and on tables and roughly $1.5 billion overall in 2022, for an 18% decrease compared to December 2021 and a 1.35% decrease in the cumulative gaming totals compared to the same reporting period in 2021.
This resulted in $8.3 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in December.
Of that, 9%, or $749,041, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Under the handle comparison category, in December, table games had a handle of $6.2 million, slot machines had a handle of $84 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $757,609.
Rounding out the year, table games have had a handle of $86.1 million, a 5.6% decrease compared to 2021 levels, slot machines have had a handle of $1.4 billion, a 1.4% decrease compared to 2021 levels, and sports wagering had a handle of $7.2 million. For 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood was $1,494,517,283, down 1.35% compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,542 slot machines accounted for roughly $84 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $76.2 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of $7.7 million for the slot category in December. The two largest contributors were 2,025 penny machines, with $67.6 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $6.2 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 225 dollar machines, with roughly $6.7 million in coin-in, which generated $562,223 in statistical win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 89 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $6.2 million in December and an estimated statistical win of $1.1 million, with an average payout to players of 81%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 39 tables, reporting a drop of $2.7 million and a statistical win of $482,264 with an 82% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $450,695, a statistical win of $75,708, and an 83% payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $283,997, a statistical win of $81,177, and a 71% payout to players.
A total of 27 house banked poker tables generated a drop of just over $2 million, a statistical win of $387,941, and an 81% payout to players.
With six casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $757,609 for December, an estimated statistical win of $151,373, and an average payout to players of 80%. Leading the handle in this category was NFL football with $323,617, a statistical win of $51,129, and an 84% payout to players. NCAA football handle came in second, with a handle of $261,564, a statistical win of $81,529, and an average payout to players of 69%. The third most popular event for sports wagering in December was NCAA men’s basketball with $90,290, a statistical win of $11,895, and an average payout to bettors of 87%, followed by NBA basketball, with a handle of $37,484, a statistical loss of $529, and an average payout to players of 101%
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,554,538 in “free-play” for the month of December, according to Rodman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.