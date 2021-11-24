Deadwood gaming sees fantastic October

DEADWOOD — Continuing a scary-good trend, Deadwood gaming numbers continued to be frightfully fantastic in October.
According to statistics released Tuesday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood saw roughly a 21% increase for the month, pushing the cumulative totals even further past the billion-dollar mark for double digit increases overall, as well.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in October dropped $125.7 million in machines and on tables and $1.3 billion, year to date, for a 20.54% increase compared to October 2020 and a 38% increase in the cumulative gaming totals compared to the same reporting period in 2020.
This resulted in $11.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in October.
Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Deadwood’s sports bettors placed 88% of their total wagers on the NFL and NCAA football.
“With a full month of sports wagering revenues and a fifth sports book open in the final few days of October, (the Deadwood Mountain Grand) we are seeing the positive impacts of sports wagering,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “Sports wagering handle surpassed craps handle and came close to matching the combined handle of craps and roulette in October.”
Under the handle comparison category, in October, table games had a handle of $8.3 million, slot machines had a handle of $116.6 million, and, in its second month of reporting, sports wagering had a handle of $815,036. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $77.8 million, a 50% increase compared to 2020 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $1.2 billion, a 37% increase compared to 2020 levels. Thus far in 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood has been roughly $1.3 billion, up 38% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,559 slot machines accounted for roughly $116.6 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $106 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of $10.8 million for the slot category in October. The two largest contributors were 2,055 penny machines, with $92.7 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $8.7 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 217 dollar machines, with roughly $9.7 million in coin-in, which generated $773,809 in statistical win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 91 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $8.3 million in October and an estimated statistical win of $1.5 million, with an average payout to players of 80%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 40 tables, reporting a drop of $3.2 million and a statistical win of $628,694 with an 81% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $561,286, a statistical win of $122,216, and a 78% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $343,071, a statistical win of $69,611, and a 79% payout to players.
A total of 26 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.6 million, a statistical win of $518,756, and an 80% payout to players.
With five casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $815,036 for October, an estimated statistical win of $98,037, and an average payout to players of 88%. The leading revenue generator in this category was NFL football, with a handle of $455,352, a statistical win of $41,303, and a 91% payout to players. NCAA football handle came in second, with a handle of $259,510, a statistical win of $47,484, and an average payout to players of 82%. The third most popular event for sports wagering in October was Major League Baseball, with a handle of $65,271, a statistical loss of $1,569, and an average payout to players of more than 104%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,333,441 in “free-play” for the month of October.
