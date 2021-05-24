Deadwood gaming sees an incredible April

DEADWOOD — Absolutely any revenue is up revenue for April gaming numbers compared to the pandemic-induced closure of all casinos the entire month of April 2020.
While statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Thursday reflect significant increases in the overall handle compared to 2019, no yearly comparisons can be made to 2020, due to a six-week closure from March 25 through May 7, 2020 when Deadwood city officials enacted emergency legislation to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by ordering casinos to cease operations.
That said, gamers visiting Deadwood in April dropped roughly $117 million in machines and on tables and $459 million, year to date, for an 88% increase in the cumulative gaming totals compared to 2020, resulting in roughly $11 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in April.
Of that, 9%, or $957,504, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said the 2021 gaming handle showed more than a 30% increase compared to April 2019, with the slot machine handle increasing by 31% and the table game handle increasing by 27% compared to April 2019. The cumulative gaming numbers are up more than 37% compared to April 2019.
“Deadwood continues its strong growth in gaming revenues as South Dakota gears up for an exceptional summer tourism season,” said Rodman. “This continued growth trend highlights Deadwood as a gaming destination with national appeal.”
Under the handle comparison category, in April, table games had a handle of $7 million and slot machines had a handle of $110 million. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of just over $28 million, more than an 80% increase compared to 2020 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of more than $430 million, an 88% increase compared to 2020 levels. Thus far in 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $459 million, up 88% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,536 slot machines accounted for roughly $110 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $100 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of around $10 million for the slot category in April. The two largest contributors were 2,015 penny machines, with $85 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $8 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 219 dollar machines, with $10 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $667,594 in statistical win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 91 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7 million in April and an estimated statistical win of $1.3 million, with an average payout to players of 79%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of roughly $3 million and a statistical win of $527,030 with an 81% payout to players.
Four craps tables in town generated a drop of $537,132, a statistical win of $138,239, and a 74% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $291,061, a statistical win of $28,631, and a 90% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,557,471 in “free-play” for the month of April.
“Deadwood gaming is currently planning for the September start of legal sports wagering with the South Dakota Commission on Gaming passing the first of the sports wagering rules this week,” he added.
