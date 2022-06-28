Deadwood gaming rebounds in May

DEADWOOD — Following a couple of down months, Deadwood gaming numbers in May were back in the black, compared to May 2021 levels, as reported by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in May dropped $131.2 million in machines and on tables for a 1.77% increase compared to May 2021, resulting in $11.8 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in May.
Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“We were pleased to see May’s numbers up, especially when compared to a strong May in 2021,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “May is usually a good indication of the trend for the summer season.”
Under the handle comparison category, in May, table games had a handle of $7.8 million, slot machines had a handle of $123.1 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $307,994.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $35.1 million, a 5% decrease compared to 2021 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $544.6 million, just over a 1% decrease compared to 2021 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $3.2 million handle, with no comparatives yet for this new offering that began in September 2021. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $582.9 million, down just under 1% compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,566 slot machines accounted for roughly $123.1 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $112 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $11.1 million for the slot category in May. The two largest contributors were 2,042 penny machines, with $98 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $9 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 228 dollar machines, with roughly $11 million in coin-in, which generated $799,283 in casino win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 87 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7.8 million May, an estimated casino win of $1.3 million, with an average payout to players of 82%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of just over $3 million and a casino win of $457,840 with an 85% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $480,098, a casino win of $91,040, and an 81% payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $257,221, a casino win of $70,872, and a 72% payout to players.
A total of 26 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.3 million, a casino win of $468,848, and an 80% payout to players.
With six casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $307,994 for May, an estimated casino win of $25,102, and an average payout to players of 92%. The leading revenue generator in this category was Major League Baseball, with a handle of $127,955, a casino win of $8,374, and a 93% payout to players.
NBA Basketball handle came in second, at $116,503, a casino win of $6,325, and an average payout to players of 95%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in May was NHL Hockey, with a handle of $32,562, a casino win of $6,517, and an average payout to players of 80%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,365,871 in “free-play” for the month of May.
