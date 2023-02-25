Deadwood gaming holds its own in January

With 2,501 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $106 million, the slot machine handle was up roughly half a percent in January, compared to the same month in 2022. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Gaming numbers saw no year-to-year growth in January, as statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Thursday showed a .01% overall decline, compared with January 2022.

Gamers visiting Deadwood in January dropped just under $113 million in machines and on tables for a 0.01% decrease compared to January 2022.

