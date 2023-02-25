Deadwood gaming holds its own in January

With 2,501 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $106 million, the slot machine handle was up roughly half a percent in January, compared to the same month in 2022. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — Gaming numbers saw no year-to-year growth in January, as statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Thursday showed a .01% overall decline, compared with January 2022.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in January dropped just under $113 million in machines and on tables for a 0.01% decrease compared to January 2022.
This resulted in $10.4 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in January.
Of that, 9%, or $936,043, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“We are pleased that we were able to maintain revenues with January of 2022,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We look forward to another successful year in 2023 for Deadwood.”
Under the handle comparison category, in January, table games had a handle of $6.5 million, a 7.6% decrease compared to January 2022, slot machines had a handle of $105.6 million, a .42% increase compared to the same reporting period in 2022, and sports wagering had a handle of $910,311, up 9% compared to January 2022.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,501 slot machines accounted for roughly $105.6 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $96 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $9.3 million for the slot category in January. The two largest contributors were 1,997 penny machines, with $83.5 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $7.7 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 218 dollar machines, with roughly $9.4 million in coin-in, which generated $761,484 in casino win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 88 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of roughly $6.5 million in January and an estimated casino win of $1.3 million, with an average payout to players of 78%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of $2.8 million and a casino win of $595,872 with a 79% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $472,578, a casino win of $111,568, and a 76% payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $309,0115, a casino win of $53,154, and an 83% payout to players.
A total of 27 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.1 million, a casino win of $517,185, and a 75% payout to players.
With six casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $910,311 for January, an estimated casino win of $123,365, and an average payout to players of 86%. The leading revenue generator in this category was NFL football, with a handle of $568,797, a casino win of $130,741, and a 77% payout to players. NCAA men’s basketball came in second, with a handle of $177,242, a casino win of $13,817, and an average payout to players of 92%. The third most popular event for sports wagering in January was NBA basketball, with a handle of $58,506, a casino win of $9,202, and an average payout to players of 84%.
Rodman added Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,598,323 in “free-play” for the month of January.
