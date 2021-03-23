Deadwood gaming hits a jackpot in February

DEADWOOD — Those frequenting Deadwood gaming establishments in February gave the slots and tables lots of love, as the gaming handle was up nearly 20% compared to the same period in 2020, according to statistics released Monday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in February dropped just over $97 million in machines and on tables, roughly an 18% increase compared to February 2020, resulting in roughly $8.6 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in February.
Of that, 9%, or $775,162, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“Deadwood’s gaming numbers are continuing their strong positive trend,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We believe that 2021 will be a very good year for Deadwood as travel trends are focused domestically with visitors intrigued with the balance of wide-open recreational opportunities and local entertainment options that Deadwood provides.”
Under the handle comparison category, in February, table games had a handle of $6.4 million, up 7% compared to February 2020 levels. Under this same category, slot machines had a handle of $91 million in February, up 19% compared to February 2020. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $14 million, a 15% increase compared to 2020 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of $189 million, a 15% increase compared to 2020 levels. Thus far in 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $203 million, up more than 15% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,543 slot machines accounted for roughly $91 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $82.6 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of around $8 million for the slot category in February. The two largest contributors were 2,014 penny machines, with $69 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $6.4 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 217 dollar machines, with $9 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $611,107 in statistical win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 87 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $6.4 million in February and an estimated statistical win of $1.1 million, with an average payout to players of 82%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 37 tables reporting a drop of roughly $3 million and a statistical win of $528,404, with an 82% payout to players.
Four craps tables in town generated a drop of $388,214, a statistical win of $44,611, and an 89% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $292,873, a statistical win of $63,458, and a 78% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,241,626 in “free-play” for the month of February.
