Deadwood gaming down in March for first time in 18 months

DEADWOOD – Despite a record-setting March-Madness-inspired month for Deadwood’s sports wagering line item that neared $1 million, gaming numbers are down overall for the first time since August 2020, according to statistics released Monday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in March dropped just over $130 million in machines and on tables for a 6.52% decrease compared to March 2021.
This resulted in $11.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in March.
Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
"Despite a new monthly record on sports wagering, thanks to March Madness, Deadwood’s overall gaming slowed in March,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "Deadwood, like the rest of the country, is experiencing the effects of the national economic downturn.”
Under the handle comparison category, in March, table games had a handle of $7.4 million, slot machines had a handle of $121.7 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $975,347.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $21.1 million, a 2.43% decrease compared to 2021 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $326.7 million, just under a 2% decrease compared to 2021 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $2.5 million handle, with no comparatives yet for this new offering that began in September 2021. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $350.2 million, up 2.36% compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,634 slot machines accounted for roughly $121.7 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $110.8 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $10.9 million for the slot category in March. The two largest contributors were 2,108 penny machines, with $94.6 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $8.6 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 224 dollar machines, with roughly $11.8 million in coin-in, which generated $923,217 in casino win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 86 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7.4 million in March and an estimated casino win of $1.5 million, with an average payout to players of 78%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of $3.1 million and a casino win of $592,019 with an 81% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $582,614, a casino win of $152,836, and a 74% payout to players; six roulette tables in town generated a drop of $327,777, a casino win of $61011, and an 81% payout to players.
A total of 26 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.5 million, a casino win of $636,662, and a 75% payout to players.
With six casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $975,347 for March, an estimated casino win of $32,388, and an average payout to players of 97%. The leading revenue generator in this category was NCAA Men’s Basketball, with a handle of $845,186, a casino win of $35,778, and a 96% payout to players.
NBA Basketball handle came in second, with a handle of $65,787, a casino win of $13,905, and an average payout to players of 79%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in March was NHL Hockey, with a handle of $29,267, a casino loss of $7,188, and an average payout to players of 125%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,515,434 in “free-play” for the month of March.
