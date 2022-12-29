1229 Short term rental.tif

Deadwood continues to look at short-term rental densities and appropriateness, extending a temporary moratorium, in an effort to preserve its neighborhoods and single-family homes such as this one.

DEADWOOD —  A temporary 180-day short-term rental moratorium enacted by the Deadwood City Commission was proposed for extension at a first reading Dec. 20 and will go into effect for another 180 days, should it pass second reading Jan. 3, 2023

“The current moratorium is set to expire, so we decided to extend this,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell. “The task force will start meeting in January.”

