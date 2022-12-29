DEADWOOD — A temporary 180-day short-term rental moratorium enacted by the Deadwood City Commission was proposed for extension at a first reading Dec. 20 and will go into effect for another 180 days, should it pass second reading Jan. 3, 2023
“The current moratorium is set to expire, so we decided to extend this,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell. “The task force will start meeting in January.”
The city originally passed the ordinance June 20 to get a handle on burgeoning short-term rental growth and in the midst of the moratorium, a recent large-scale request for up to 150 short-term rentals by the owners of The Ridge development was proof positive the city must set forth parameters as part of this initiative to preserve its neighborhoods.
A task force has been appointed to address the matter.
Deadwood Planning and Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said meetings will start Jan. 5, 2023 and letters have been sent to those invited to be on the task force.
“First meeting will be 3 p.m. on the 5th, a one-hour meeting. We expect probably three meetings and we’ll come out with recommendations to the commission,” Kuchenbecker said.
“We want to extend this moratorium so we can get through this task force and get recommendations to the commission,” Russell said.
Ordinance #1364 titled Temporary Moratorium for Additional Short-Term Rentals applies to the following zoning districts: Residential (R1), Residential Multi-Family (R2), and Planned Unit Development (P.U.D.), Public Use, Park Forest.
The ordinance states the reason for the moratorium is to preserve and enhance the character of the residential districts and to promote the public health, safety, and general welfare of the city by expressly prohibiting transient commercial use of residential property.
Further, the ordinance states a preliminary finding has been made that the city needs to further study the impacts of transient commercial use of residential property and that the public interest requires that the city study, analyze, and evaluate the impacts of transient commercial use of residential property and that preliminary findings are that it would be inappropriate to allow any additional transient commercial use of residential properties within the following zoning districts in the city of Deadwood: Residential (R1), Residential Multi-Family (R2), Planned Unit Development (P.U.D.), Public Use, Park Forest.
The ordinance is designed to ensure that more comprehensive zoning ordinance changes are made to address the transient commercial use of residential property within all of Deadwood.
The ordinance states that any person acting as an agent, real estate broker, real estate sales agent, property manager, reservation service or otherwise who arranges or negotiates for the transient use of residential property located within the aforementioned districts is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor for each day in which such residential property is used or allowed to be used for the transient commercial use of residential property.
Further, any person who uses or allows the commercial use of residential property located within the aforementioned districts is also guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor for each day in which such residential property is used, or allowed to be used for the transient commercial use of residential property.
This ordinance does not apply to transient commercial use of residential property for remuneration for a period of 14 days or less during the month of August, commencing four days immediately preceding the official start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and ending three days after the end of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The ordinance will have an immediate effect, as it has been deemed necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions pursuant to state law and shall expire 180 days following its passage.
