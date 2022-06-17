Deadwood enters final phase of Whitewood Creek cleanup project

DEADWOOD — The Whitewood Creek cleanup has nearly come to the end of the trail, as the Deadwood City Commission June 6 approved a quote from Tree Wise Men, LLC in the amount of $29,700.
Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. said phase six runs from Highway 385 to 320 Cliff Street and that project plans were sent to seven contractors, with only one quote received.
“This is part of the ongoing restoration of Whitewood Creek,” said Nelson. “The estimate was at $32,500, so we’re under that.”
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd asked how many phases are left in the cleanup project.
Nelson said two.
“We’ll go from Comfort Inn up to 320 Cliff St., and then from 385 intersection up to the Black Hills Inn and we’ll be done,” Nelson said.
Project work includes bank and creek cleanup and this phase is slated to be completed by Sept. 1.
Clean up of cut sticks and brush, tree and trunk trimming, removal of metal pipes, stakes, and sheets in the creek and loose wood planks on the creek bank, as well as the construction of a wood retaining wall are part of the project. Some silt fence and snag removal is also planned.
