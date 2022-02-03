Deadwood Elks Lodge announces Americanism Essay Contest winners

DEADWOOD — Students in the Lead-Deadwood School District participated in the Elks Americanism Essay Contest, with several winners recently announced by Deadwood Elks Lodge #508.
“The Elks Americanism Essay contest is for students in fifth- through eighth-grades to promote patriotism among young people,” said Americanism Committee Chairperson Tom Paulsen of Elks Lodge #508. “This year’s theme was ‘What does it mean to love your country? Judging these essays was not an easy task. There were many well written papers and lots of great ideas. We received entries from the Lead-Deadwood School and Faith School.”
The Deadwood Lodge selects three boys and three girls in two categories as winners.
Those winners are as follows.
Fifth-Sixth Grade Boys:
First place, Ascher Blair, sixth grade, Lead-Deadwood; Second place, Enzo Stone, sixth grade, Lead-Deadwood; Third place, Mason Buckmeier, fifth grade, Lead-Deadwood.
Fifth-Sixth Grade Girls:
First place, Aurora Gregory, sixth grade, Lead-Deadwood; Second place, Savannah Sukstorf, fifth grade, Lead-Deadwood; Third place, Kaydence Kennedy, fifth grade, Faith.
Seventh-Eighth Grade Boys:
First place, Blake Janssen, seventh grade, Lead-Deadwood;
Second place, Tel Kennedy, seventh grade, Faith; Third place, Tyrel Seaman, eighth grade, Lead-Deadwood.
Seventh-Eighth Grade Girls:
First place, Gracie Zopp, eighth grade, Lead-Deadwood; Second place, Helen-Aliza “AJ” Marsh, eighth grade, Faith; Third place, Janel Hess, eighth grade, Lead-Deadwood.
First place wins $50, second place $30, and third place $20.
“The first-place winners will be entered into the Elks State level competition,” Paulsen said.
Lead-Deadwood eighth-grade teacher Sarah Johnson said students benefit from the Elks essay contest because it allows their opinion to be heard by community members.
“It’s so refreshing to see students in our school express their thoughts on issues happening in our country,” Johnson said, adding that what stood out most to her about reviewing her students’ finished essays was a strong sense of patriotism. “Most students are very proud of the country we live in and they were able to express how fortunate they feel to have the freedoms they do.”
