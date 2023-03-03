DEADWOOD — As part of the city’s fourth annual holiday parking donation promotion, the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 21 approved allocation and disbursement of $17,884 in net parking donation funds collected over the holiday season, from Nov. 23 through Dec. 26, 2022 to 24 local non-profits.
City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown reported that a total of $21,318.44 and the final total after credit card processing fees and other expenses was $17,884.
“City commission did also have a public work session, where they reviewed all the different applications,” McKeown said. “I will say that city commission took a lot of time and effort to make sure that they thoroughly went through each one of them. We had a lot of great applicants. We awarded as much as we can, but also, with the more popular this gets, the more applicants and requests that you get. We do verify that they are local, that they serve our whole community.”
The following 24 organizations will receive 2022 funds:
To be considered for funding, non-profits were asked to submit a one-page request letter to the city of Deadwood.
“I like the way this supports the non-profits in our community very much,” said Deadwood City Commissioner Michael Johnson.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. thanked all applicants.
“Understanding that not everybody or nearly hardly anyone was awarded everything they asked for and unfortunately, as Jessicca said, we were unable to fund every request that we had,” Ruth said.
A partnership between the city and the chamber of commerce, any parking funds collected or by donation during free parking in Deadwood from roughly Thanksgiving through Christmas Day were earmarked for local charities.
All parking spots outside the parking ramp that require payment were free of charge, but drivers could choose to donate any amount into the kiosks and have the funds go to local charities. The $5 transient parking fee from the Broadway Parking Garage was also included in the donation total.
To date, $71,612 has been donated over the life of the program.
In 2021, net donations of $22,750 were collected and later donated in 2022
In 2020, net donations of $17,795 were collected and later donated in 2021:.
In 2019, just over $13,183 from the holiday parking fund promotion was collected and later donated in 2020.
