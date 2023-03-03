Deadwood donates $17.9K to 24 local non-profits .jpg

Any monies collected during free holiday parking in Deadwood were distributed to area non-profits. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — As part of the city’s fourth annual holiday parking donation promotion, the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 21 approved allocation and disbursement of $17,884 in net parking donation funds collected over the holiday season, from Nov. 23 through Dec. 26, 2022 to 24 local non-profits.

City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown reported that a total of $21,318.44 and the final total after credit card processing fees and other expenses was $17,884.

