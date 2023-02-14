Deadwood water study.jpg

Currently, the city of Deadwood has 800-900 users accessing the water system, but with planned growth, a Deadwood water modeling study is being conducted to determine future needs. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Deadwood is growing and so are its water needs. With the results of task one of the Deadwood water modeling study in and presented to the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 6, task two will soon follow; the commission also approving contracting for this next phase in the amount of $24,905 that evening.

“Recently, I sat down with Kevin (Kuchenbecker) and there were some concerns about the size of the water system, potential expansion that you guys are facing,” said Mike Towey, of Towey Design Group, in his presentation to the commission. “Kevin asked us to take a look at what we thought, how we would approach the subject. Our initial study was more of a – we created a water model of your entire city.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.