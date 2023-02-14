Scattered snow showers with snow becoming steadier and heavier late. High around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 9F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Currently, the city of Deadwood has 800-900 users accessing the water system, but with planned growth, a Deadwood water modeling study is being conducted to determine future needs. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — Deadwood is growing and so are its water needs. With the results of task one of the Deadwood water modeling study in and presented to the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 6, task two will soon follow; the commission also approving contracting for this next phase in the amount of $24,905 that evening.
“Recently, I sat down with Kevin (Kuchenbecker) and there were some concerns about the size of the water system, potential expansion that you guys are facing,” said Mike Towey, of Towey Design Group, in his presentation to the commission. “Kevin asked us to take a look at what we thought, how we would approach the subject. Our initial study was more of a – we created a water model of your entire city.”
Kuchenbecker provided the design group with GIS data and pump data was used to create a functioning model that was compared to Deadwood fire hydrant data.
“To make sure that our pressures aligned with what we had in our model, represented your system,” Towey said. “And we got really close. There were some discrepancies, more of because we don’t have every little pump and every piece of pipe you put in. But we got really close.”
Flow and curve data from the existing system was also used to create the model.
“It matched up really nice. We felt we had a really good functioning model to compare,” Towey said. “And, then, instantly, we just added four point loads that were 250 people and 200 people and another 160 people here and another 30 people here and the four subdivisions, then, and found out we got problems down the road. There’s kind of a bottleneck in your system, where a lot of it funnels up through the Denver Avenue booster pump station and goes up into the Roosevelt tank. And that feeds a good portion of the city’s water supply. So that’s kind of where we got to. We wanted to identify where the problem was.”
Kuchenbecker asked the design group how many people the city can serve safely to keep our job as a municipality.
“And so we started back-calculating out residences and we followed practices identified in Rapid City’s infrastructure design criteria manual, just because it’s very concerning,” Towey said. “Your current population, there a lot of smaller houses, a lot of vacationers or snowbirds. When you start putting in 1,500, 2,000 square foot houses, you’re now going to have bigger families, bigger houses, and then what you have now, most generally, a little more open areas. And backing though the system, we felt, safely, today, you could add about another 100 building permits, give or take, which kind of brings us on to the next step. The next step of the project, I think, is for a little bit later on, to expand that. More defined solutions on can we add a pipe here and turn this one this way and add a pump there and try to figure out the best things and the most reasonable to help with your water system going forward.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko clarified.
“So this, you identified where we’re at, what we’re doing now, and then, as of August, we could add another 100 building permits,” Martinisko said. “As of August, of last year. Correct?”
“Correct,” Towey said.
“So, if I understand what you’re saying, the next phase, should we approve this, you would actually then go through and help identify solutions to obviously the potential funding situation we’re going to be in, is that correct?” Martinisko asked.
Towey said yes.
“For example, if we felt that it was most cost-effective to increase the size of the Denver Avenue booster pump and the Roosevelt tank, we would come up with costs there,” Towey said.
“And potentially more storage?” Martinisko said.
“Correct,” Towey said.
Todd asked if the 100 new units could be in any area in town or in the subdivisions.
“I like the caveat, first of all, that 100 is a good, round number,” Towey said. “As we add more and monitor the system, we might find that it may be 110. We might find that it may be 90. But, yes, 100 residential equivalent units. So, if you take a hotel, that’s like 1.7.”
Design group staff have also done calculations to determine what types of businesses count as more than one residential equivalent.
“This business counts for two houses or this business counts for 1.7 houses per acre, something along those lines,” Towey said.
Todd said he’s trying to figure out how much time the city actually has before they have to scramble to add tanks and boosters.
“We’re taking a very conservative approach,” Towey said.
At the current use, the Denver Avenue booster pumps run eight, 10, or 12 hours a day.
“We’re trying to prevent them from running 18, 19, 20 and so there’s some flexibility in the 100 number, based on that,” Towey said. “In looking at the pumps last week … at the Dakota (Street) pump. I know that the booster pumps at that station have been there quite awhile. So overworking them is kinda’ like overworking your car with 100,000 miles on it versus right off the showroom floor. There’s some flexibility. There’s never going to be an exact date. I’m not here to scare you and say you’re going to run out of water tomorrow. You’re not going to. It’s just, there are some things on the horizons that are coming up that you needed to know as soon as possible.”
Martinisko asked what the time frame is on the second phase of work.
Towey said two and one-half months.
Martinisko said a report provided to the commission found that last summer some of the pumps were running way too much.
“A lot of times, you’re finding out with all the construction you’ve had around here, you’ve got a lot of backflow permitters and meters out there that your construction companies are using to water roads and reseed grass and compaction means,” Towey said.
Deadwood Public Works Director Lornie Stalder said the plan is to move forward as soon as possible to arrive at solutions.
“It’s not something that’s going to be immediate,” Stalder said. “But we’ve run our pumps 23 hours a day sometimes. We need to be proactive on this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.