Deadwood deputizes ‘Princess Alora’

DEADWOOD — It took 4-year-old Alora Gwin a little while to warm up to all the attention showered on her Friday afternoon at Outlaw Square, but by the time she had ridden her first pony, received no less than two pint-sized princess-appropriate swag bags, and was officially deputized under the Outlaw Square gallows sign by the Deadwood Alive crew, she was giggling when Wild Bill exclaimed, “Now get out there and clean up this town!”
This soft-, but well-spoken 4-year-old cancer patient from Rapid City deemed her ultimate Make-A-Wish to be granted a princess party. So over the weekend, Deadwood delivered. Gwin was given the princess treatment she deserves, after all she’s been through.
Joined by her mom and dad, Melody and Mike, along with brothers and sisters Julius, Elien, Michael Jr. and Avalyn, Alora’s weekend digs were The Lodge at Deadwood.
“She picked that one out because she knows that she loves that pool up there, so that’s where she’s going to stay,” said Joe Evenson, senior director, Program Services, Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana.
Her favorite thing about Deadwood?
“The pirate ship!” she exclaimed, in reference to the hotel pool. “And my mom likes the jacuzzi.”
Alora’s favorite show is Sophia the First. Her favorite food is cheese pizza and her favorite activity is swimming in hotel pools.
Alora’s parents describe her as bossy and strong-willed with a great sense of imagination and curiosity.
“This wish will mean the world to Alora,” said her mother, Melody. “It will give her something positive to focus on after all her hospital visits.”
Alora loves princesses, especially Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty. She also likes coloring, painting, reading books, telling stories, and singing.
She is a child who has had to endure more than many in her short lifetime. So this time spent in Deadwood surrounded by family and making cherished memories is a blessing.
“I think it’s really special that so many different people that we don’t even know, put this together and that the Deadwood Lodge really decorated the room that we were in and put a sign up for her and we took Wild West photos yesterday and they were super patient with us and it was a really fun experience and all of this is really neat, especially after all she’s gone through these last few months. It’s just really nice for everyone to do this for her.”
The Make-A-Wish mission states “Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”
“Our mission is really awesome and, together, we get to create life-changing wishes like Alora’s,” said Evenson. “And how they qualify is ages 2 1/2 to 18 and they have a critical illness.”
When kids qualify for Make-A-Wish, they get to wish for what they want.
“It’s funny when you look at it from the eyes of a child,” Evenson said. “We, as adults have one interpretation of what a wish should be, but when you’re working with a kid like Alora, who is 4 years old, it’s really about jumping into their world and trying to figure out what it is that can bring them the most joy. What is it that is happiness in their world? And, for her, it was Deadwood … she went to Deadwood and had the time of her life and for her, really, it was just going there to swim in a pool. For her, that was the best thing ever.”
So Make-A-Wish, joined by Deadwood Chamber Staff and Outlaw Square staff, helped coordinate efforts to make some fun memories for Alora and her family during their time in Deadwood.
“I think what we’ve really seen so far, which is a huge part of her wish story, is that the city of Deadwood really rallied to make this a very, very special wish,” Evenson said. “We’ve seen a lot of people support, that have stepped up to do what they can to make sure she feels extra special during her time here.”
Evenson said it’s really a community effort to grant a wish.
“We get the opportunity to create a legacy of memories that Alora and her family will never forget,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing with Alora. We know that going to pools is really important, hotels, activities is a bonus, and princesses. So, that’s what we got.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. was in attendance at the festivities for Alora.
“I think it’s amazing and fantastic that we were able to make this little girl’s wish come true, which is to come to Deadwood and get the red-carpet treatment, to be sworn in as a deputy, see and ride her first pony,” Ruth said. “It really makes you proud to be involved in the city of Deadwood when everybody comes together to make this happen for this family.”
The pandemic has put a stop to travel wishes via bus, plane, or train, big groups, and large gatherings, with safety being paramount in granting Alora’s wish Friday. Nonetheless, dreams of being a Deadwood princess still popped to the top.
“We’re kind of limited a little bit, but we still feel like this is her wish,” Evenson said. “Whether we were wide open or not, this is what came out of our meetings.”
Evenson said there has been a significant increase in the number of wishes his Make-A-Wish chapter has been able to grant.
“It’s very important that people realize our vision is to reach every eligible child in the state of South Dakota and Montana,” he said. “If they have the medical criteria, along with their age, we want to find them and we want to grant a wish because we feel like every kid deserves this. So, as we do that, we’ve seen a rise in the type of referrals that we’re getting and then, obviously, the kids we’re able to grant the wishes for.”
