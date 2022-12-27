Deadwood department head shuffle

Those with new responsibilities or new to city staff are pictured front row from left: Kevin Kuchenbecker, Randy Adler, Lornie Stalder, and Justin Lux, surrounded by Deadwood City Commissioners and fellow department heads.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Following a veritable changing of the guard in the last few months, the city of Deadwood is now staffed up, featuring new faces and new responsibilities for some, and new positions for others.

Amidst the change, a new department head organizational chart for city operations was approved by the Deadwood City Commission Nov. 7, including the assignment of additional duties to Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker, to include planning and zoning duties, when current Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell tendered his resignation last month.

