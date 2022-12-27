Deadwood department head shuffle

DEADWOOD — Following a veritable changing of the guard in the last few months, the city of Deadwood is now staffed up, featuring new faces and new responsibilities for some, and new positions for others.
Amidst the change, a new department head organizational chart for city operations was approved by the Deadwood City Commission Nov. 7, including the assignment of additional duties to Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker, to include planning and zoning duties, when current Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell tendered his resignation last month.
“Because we knew that parking was going to be so demanding, as far as time and responsibility, we figured that because Kevin had worked so closely with planning and zoning already, because of the historical aspects. Something doesn’t go past planning and zoning for a building permit, without also going through historic preservation. So we’re essentially combining that effort and trying to eliminate a step so something doesn’t get lost in the mix,” Ruth said. “It’s always looking to the future, whether it be development or renovation, but also keeping in mind that historic preservation aspect that we, as the city of Deadwood have always promised to do. So it made a lot of sense that we would have him handling both of those responsibilities. He has two separate commissions. There’s a commission for historic preservation, as well as a commission for planning and zoning. He’ll have two separate commissioners that he will report to, or that he will confer with, so that it’s not just one commissioner making a decision for both planning and zoning and preservation.”
Kuchenbecker said historic preservation ordinance is actually under the zoning ordinance.
“So it makes a natural fit within the city and, as far as city planning, I’ve been tag-teaming with the city planner for 17 years, with Bob and Jeramy and before that, other city planners, so I feel that, while my title’s been changed, I’m still dedicated to making the community better in a new official capacity and am excited about the future,” Kuchenbecker said.
Russell has accepted a position with the city’s parking consultant, IPS Group, as a project manager.
“My departure from the city of Deadwood is bittersweet. We have had a lot of turnover in the last two years, especially from the department head level. A lot of people have been concerned and wondering why its happening, but in all honesty, its just a testament to Mayor Ruth and the city commissioners,” Russell said. “They have hired or promoted quality people who have had great success under their leadership. Success creates additional opportunities. I want to thank all of my coworkers for their mentorship along with their friendship. Most importantly, I want to also thank all of the residents of Deadwood who I have had the great privilege of serving for the past seven years. Working for you has been the greatest opportunity of my life.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said it’s an exciting time for the city because over the last few years, even before his time on the commission, there have been situations where department heads have taken on more and more responsibility and ventured outside of a traditional role that they had with the city and took on more money.
“Now, with the new hires and the departures that we’ve had happen over the last 12 months, this gave us an opportunity to reset the hierarchy and the responsibilities and duties assigned back to the more traditional area,” Ruth said. “We had interviews. We were very thankful for all the applicants. The interview committees came back with unanimous selections and we’re glad and fortunate that those individuals took those responsibilities. We’re excited for what they’re going to bring. I think that Lornie will do a great job at public works.”
Retired from the Spearfish post office and just in his position as Deadwood buildings superintendent for a few months, Lornie Stalder was hired as public works director, effective Dec.11.
“So he has a buildings understanding,” Ruth said. “That’s how he came to us, was he was our Buildings Superintendent for the first couple of months to get his feet on the ground and see what was going on, so it made sense that he would be able to utilize his strengths in the entire public works department.”
Stalder said what interested him about the position was the challenges that Deadwood’s growth is presenting and the services the city will need to provide.
“I come from a community and a background that had tremendous growth in the last couple years of my job, so that growth excites me,” Stalder said. “There are a lot of things I’d like to accomplish – just improve the overall value in our employees, as far as finding out what everybody can provide to us, using our resources wisely. It’s exciting. I love the community. I grew up here and I’m back.”
As part of the restructure, rec center administration was moved back under parks and recreation and a new position was created and former Parks Superintendent Randy Adler was hired as parks, recreation, and events director, effective Dec. 11.
I think that Randy, being the department head for parks and recreation and events makes a lot of sense, because he’s had that experience over the last months and years with his employment, here with the city. He understands the parks aspect. Now we’re putting the Recreation back underneath it. And we’ve added events, because we recognize that Deadwood does so many events and relies so heavily on the parks department to help with the set-ups and the tear-downs and helping make those events happen smoothly, that it made sense that he would oversee that, so he would have a better handle on overtime that it would require or just the amount of staff in general that we would need to set up for a Kool Deadwood Nites or a Jam or a Wild Bill Days or a Snocross, so that’s a natural fit.”
Adler said he has been with the city for almost four years now.
“And I’ve been the superintendent with the parks department already,” Adler said. “I’ve been in charge of the parks and events and to take on the rec center is kind of a new challenge for me, so taking over all three departments is more of a challenge. It’s exciting.”
Ruth said as the city started realizing more and more revenues and capturing what was needed in the parking and transportation arena, there was an obvious need for that department head position, as well.
Former Deadwood Police Officer Justin Lux was hired as parking and transportation director, effective Dec. 11, with permission to remain as part-time patrol officer.
“He will be in charge of the parking ramp, the CSOs – the community service officers that go out and help enforce ordinances and that helps keep the trolley under that system, as well, because that makes the most sense,” Ruth said. “His experiences with the CSO aspect of it really made him a good fit for those, as well.”
Lux said he applied for the position because he would like to get more involved with projects in the city of Deadwood.
“What I really want to get started on is optimizing our revenues from parking, while at the same time, providing the best services we can to our residents and visitors and workers downtown,” Lux said. “Also, I’ll be looking at growing parking in the city, especially during our special events, with parking up at 385 for trailers, just so we can get more people into town and it be less congested.”
Ruth went on to say that there are more positions to fill and that some may question the need for a parking and transportation director position.
“But the amount of time that Jeramy was spending just on parking alone, as well as the trolley system and our paratransit system, it made sense that that would be a stand-alone department, so he can give his full attention to it and not have to worry about final plats in a development, or any questions of easements and things of that nature.”
In other personnel, retiring Water Superintendent Randy Pfarr will be replaced by Cory Percy.
“We’re excited about the staff we have and how that’s going to go forward for the city,” Ruth said, adding that the city will advertise for a parks superintendent, as well as a buildings superintendent.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.