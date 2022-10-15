1015 Deadwood couple named SD’s “Angels in Adoption” honorees.jpg

John and Sarah Enos of Deadwood, pictured with their six children -- three of which were first fostered, then adopted, recently received the South Dakota Angels in Adoption award.

 Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.

“There’s nothing in us that feels we’re angels in adoption, whatsoever,” John said. “We just feel like it was God’s grace. The whole situation allowed us to step out and to start fostering and then adopting.”

