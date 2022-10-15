DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.
“There’s nothing in us that feels we’re angels in adoption, whatsoever,” John said. “We just feel like it was God’s grace. The whole situation allowed us to step out and to start fostering and then adopting.”
John explained, with much emotion in his voice, that the angels involved here, may in fact, be the children the couple first fostered, then formally adopted in 2020.
“I think the whole thing for us, for Sarah and I, it just comes back to giving all the honor that is to be had, the glory, back to God, because it really has nothing to do with us,” John said. “We never would’ve done it. We never would’ve done foster care, we never would’ve adopted, if it wasn’t the story that God was writing in our lives. It’s not a long one, but quite a good one.”
The apple not falling far from the tree, John’s parents have also received the Angels in Adoption award.
“They’ve adopted 10 children,” John said. “My wife and I, the first five years of our marriage, couldn’t have kids, had one little girl after five years of marriage, and then for another five years, couldn’t have kids again. We wanted to have a lot of kids and we couldn’t have any more, for some crazy reason. I attribute that to God, because if we would’ve had kids, we never would’ve went into foster care. I never would’ve adopted.”
John was out of high school when his parents began adopting, but the example they set resonated with him.
“But I still was growing up with all these children my parents started fostering and adopting and we felt like it was the right thing to do. We felt like God wanted us to step out and start fostering kids,” John said. “So, we took in this sibling group of three and literally, two weeks after we adopted them, my wife got pregnant and then we had a little boy and then, literally, I don’t know, almost a month, maybe, month and a half after that boy was born, my wife got pregnant again. Again, we went from one to five in one year and one to six in two years.”
Three of the Enos children are adopted and three are biological. The oldest child is 8 years old. The first adopted boy is 7 years old. The second adopted boy is 5 years old. The adopted daughter is 4 years old. The youngest two Enos children are 1 year old and 2 years old.
John worked as an advocate for South Dakota Kids Belong for one year, encouraging people to step out and do the same.
“We understand getting more kids, especially kids in this situation, is not easy, but ultimately, if we let it, it’s us, the adults, are the ones that are changed through the whole thing.” John said. “And that’s truly what has happened in our case.”
So how has it been life-changing for the couple?
“I don’t think you can get three kids all at once without it completely turning your life upside down,” said John, with a chuckle. “At this point in our lives, without exaggeration, we just can’t imagine our lives without these kids. It’s been amazing. And I’ll just say, for anybody who is reading this. It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever done. It’s the best thing we’ve ever done.”
John said sometimes it’s hard for people to imagine giving up time, energy, and resources, because they don’t understand what they will get in return.
For those interested in finding out more about fostering and adoption, John suggests contacting South Dakota Kids Belong, Department of Social Services, or himself.
“I’d love to share where to go or what to do,” he said.
As for taking in more children?
“We feel like we are where we’re supposed to be and we’ll see what the future holds,” John said.
Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) selects individuals, families or organizations across the nation who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent, loving homes. Each family’s tireless dedication to child welfare stands out in their community but has earns them recognition as an extraordinary family deserving of this award.
Johnson congratulated John and Sarah Enos for being named the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s South Dakota 2022 Angels in Adoption honorees.
