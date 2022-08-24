Deadwood contracts for archaeological study along Whitewood Creek for FEMA repairs

By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — A Whitewood Creek flood in 2019 that caused extensive damage to its banks will be repaired with help from FEMA, but first an archaeological study must be completed.
On Aug. 15, the Deadwood City Commission approved contracting with the South Dakota Archaeological Research Center (SARC) at a cost of $5,975 to perform a Levell III Archaeological Survey of the entire project area, including staging areas and borrow sites for the FEMA project, known as Whitewood Creek Embankments Project, reimbursed through FEMA funding.
“In July 2019, the city of Deadwood had a heavy rainstorm that caused major damage along Whitewood Creek from the Comfort Inn to the entrance of the box culvert at the Deadwood Mountain Grand,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “This was considered a natural disaster and city staff secured funding from FEMA to assist in restoring the damaged areas.”
FEMA Public Assistance has not yet approved a scope-of-work for this project, due to the archaeological sensitivity of the damaged sites. FEMA is requiring the city conduct a Class III Intensive Cultural Resources Investigation for the Project.
“We are patiently waiting for correspondence and communication with FEMA. The program coordinators on FEMA’s end has changed often, and we’re pushing for weekly coordination meetings to ensure this project gets moved to their forefront and we can begin implementation of the repairs damaged in the flood,” said Kuchenbecker.
The need for the archaeological study is prompted by the use of federal funding and due to Deadwood’s landmark status.
“Any time you use federal funding, it kicks in Section 106 of the Historic Preservation Act of 1966 as amended. Also, that we are a National Historical Landmark,” Kuchenbecker said, adding he expect the study to begin in the next 30 days.
FEMA officials are especially interested in having SARC examine potentially significant historic above-ground elements, such as wood and stone walls along Whitewood Creek and also other sites.
“The intent of the Level III Cultural Resources Survey is to document known
historic properties based on the ARMS Data Base, the National Historic Landmark reports, other
forms of background research, and in-field survey,” said Charlie Bello of FEMA in his report. “Impacts that may result from proposed hazard mitigation will be analyzed only after FEMA approves a mitigation strategy. Depending on the results of the Level III survey and particulars of any proposed FEMA Section 406 Mitigation, there could be additional cultural resources fieldwork (both archaeo and architectural) required to determine adverse effects, and subsequent consultations … related to mining and historic dumps.”
The project area consists of roughly seven acres of terrain.
Proposed work includes: archaeological and historical records research and pedestrian inventory with minor subsurface testing if needed for site identification.
