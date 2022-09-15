Deadwood contracts for $24K in design services on water demand project

DEADWOOD — With more than one major development project in the works, Deadwood city officials approved contracting for $23,873 in design services to create a water demands modeling and preliminary planning for the preparation and understanding of future increased demands on water services Tuesday.
“This is to take all of our existing information that we have in GIS and Autocad and transfer it to Autocad, put it into a software, a model, the city’s water system, based on that information, information from staff and associated partners,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “This will allow us to calibrate a model, add it to existing fire hydrant test results, analyze the system, prepare a technical memorandum, and create a model that we can use as a baseline, as we look into future development. What our needs will be, upgrades will be. So, it really takes our existing infrastructure and truly gets a good feel for what we have and then the impact if we add 250 houses somewhere, we can tell what we need for future capacity, reservoirs, pipe sizes, those things.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the model will be interactive or static.
“We’ll be able to update it as we go,” Kuchenbecker said. “Let’s just say Stage Run is built out. We’ll be able to put that system in and know where we’re at, at that particular time. So you can always build upon it, but we don’t have that baseline right now. Other than just our static information.”
The project will begin as soon as possible and is anticipated to take six to eight weeks to complete.
