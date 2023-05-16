By Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission May 1 contracted with Towey Design Group (TDG) for phase 3 of the Deadwood water facility plan in an amount not to exceed $24,280; phase 3 providing the city with the documentation needed to get on the state water plan and apply for funding and to be completed by mid-June.
“This is another step to get us on the state water plan,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Lornie Stalder. “The engineering documents within that study will be the final phase … the annual meeting is October 1 for the state water plan and then they actually do the funding January 1.”
Stalder said the study would also give options on which direction Deadwood may want to go.
“Previously, on water plan two, we gave them directions on which ones we thought were viable,” Stalder said.
The initial project, approved Sept. 5, 2022, developed a functional water model, or, existing conditions, of the Deadwood water network. The model was then used to evaluate the reliability of the current system with the proposed new developments within Deadwood. The Denver Avenue booster pump station and Roosevelt Reservoir were identified as limiting factors in the system.
The second task in the project, approved by the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 6, used the existing conditions water model to evaluate numerous scenarios and multiple potential solutions for the needs established in task one. With task two completed, several alternatives have been developed, reviewed by staff, and recommendations for moving forward developed.
Task 3 entails development of a South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) water facility plan. The plan will be used as part of the funding application process to seek funds through the state for grants and revolving loans. The water facility plan is a document required by DANR which details existing city conditions and facilities and lays out a plan for the city of Deadwood moving forward to address anticipated growth needs.
The water study arose as the city of Deadwood is in the early stages of major growth within the city. Several new subdivisions have been proposed to city staff and city staff has concerns that they may not have enough water capacity with the future increased demands.
Several existing subdivisions outside of city limits have also expressed interest in connecting to the city water network and regionalization of water systems is a major priority to the state.
The existing water system is sized appropriately for the existing conditions. At full buildout, based only on full development of the three current proposed subdivisions, the city’s water system becomes inadequate for the potential additional demands.
In Task 1, TDG recommended that the allowable number of new additional single family dwelling equivalent units should be limited to 100 based on peak day flows and pumping rates. Additional recommendations are made in Task 2 that allow the city to make improvements as needed over time to keep up with the proposed growth.
Information gathered in Task 1 and Task 2 has been reviewed by city staff and recommendations have been made to address future growth needs.
The water facility plan is a description of the system — existing and proposed, an analysis of the system— existing and proposed, and the recommendations of the proposed developmental improvement needs based on estimated demands on the system.
This plan will address existing facilities and current operating conditions, as well as review existing city conditions such as historic and anticipated growth, climate, cultural, environmental, existing and forecast service area and socio-economic conditions of Deadwood and many other factors.
