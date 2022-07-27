Deadwood commissions $22.5K parking study

DEADWOOD — A study designed to help city officials identify the best location for a new parking structure was approved by the Deadwood City Commission in the amount of $22,500 and will be used for future planning.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said a recent meeting with consultants went well and that he asked where they felt the best location would be.
“In the RFP, we asked for a possibility of multiple site selections. Could be the Sherman Street Lot, Miller Street Lot, Lower Main Lot and other areas we identified at other times, but, the bottom line was, they felt that being put on the spot like that, they wanted to give a direct answer and not unless — they didn’t have the information in front of them to be able to give you guys that choice, to make you guys feel good about your decision. I know this isn’t a budgeted item, but I think it’s very important to move forward, not only for this project, but in this initial period.”
Russell said the study will help with the development of a future master parking plan.
“And it will help you guys make the right decision for where this garage should be,” Russell said.
City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said the study will begin this week.
“This isn’t a year-long process. It would be a few weeks,” McKeown said.
“Four weeks,” Russell added.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said Parking and Transportation does have the funds to cover the cost of the study and moved to approve the expenditure.
The Sherman Street Parking Lot and the Lower Main Parking Lot are other locations that have previously been discussed to house the parking garage.
Deadwood has these 10 parking facilities, followed by the number of parking spaces associated with each:
• Welcome Center Parking Lot (free), 219;
• History and Information Center (pay by plate), 85;
• Main Street Parking Garage (pay by plate), 411;
• Miller Street Parking Lot (pay by plate), 103;
• Sherman Street Parking Lot (free) 280 spaces;
• Railroad Street Parking Lot (pay by plate), 38;
• City Hall Parking Lot (free) 52;
• Deadwood Event Complex Parking Lot (free), 339;
• South Gateway Parking Lot (free), 21;
• Mount Moriah Cemetery Parking Lot (free), 61.
