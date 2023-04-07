Deadwood Commission candidates

Deadwood voters head to the polls Tuesday, April 11 to select city commissioners. There are three people running for two seats. Each seat is a three-year term. We asked each candidate questions and their answers are published verbatim. In some cases, their answers were edited down for space.
Blake Joseph
Name and what you do for a living?
Blake Joseph. I’m a 7th generation South Dakotan and those South Dakota values instilled in me through that history remain at my core. Within those generations is my grandfather, a South Dakota mayor, nurses including my sister, and a Navy Cross recipient. My father was a marine who taught navy seals how to swim and my mother was a school teacher in the Lead-Deadwood school district for over 25 years. I am a former media pundit serving on Fox and ABC News, I’m a business owner, and father to a young child.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I want to be a commissioner because I understand the power of public service and the positive impact it can have on a community. I learned that lesson in Deadwood. I know the power of this community because I have felt it first hand… I was raised here. I focus on promoting fiscal responsibility, advocating for affordable housing, expanding youth program opportunities, and improving access to our public facilities for all our families to enjoy. My connections and message have received credit from many in our community and State including an endorsement from South Dakota State Fire Chief Joe Lowe (retired).
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
My commitment to Deadwood and our values will bring a fresh perspective to the city commission. That is why I am dedicated to working hard to ensure our community has the resources necessary for us to reach our highest potential as well as taking care of our own. My goal is to ensure that everyone in Deadwood feels safe and has the ability to access the opportunities they need to thrive. Each day, we all work hard to help ensure that Deadwood remains a place that is welcoming and prosperous, where everyone can lead the lives they choose. That’s our Deadwood and if you agree please consider electing me as your next Deadwood City Commissioner on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023.
How many city commission meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended twenty to thirty meetings for Deadwood City over the last 3 years as well as covering hundreds of city council meetings throughout the Black Hills during my tenure as a news anchor.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Deadwood?
Affordable housing, expanding youth program opportunities, and improving access to our public facilities including parking for all our families to enjoy.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
My number one priority is to pursue policies that provide access for all citizens of this great community to safe, affordable, and quality housing. When my mother bought her first home she was a single parent with three children. Today, I am a single parent with one child and times are unequivocally different. I recognise the importance of a secure and safe home in order to provide a foundation towards a successful future. I also want to focus on supporting our youth by providing more programs and services of practical and intellectual benefit. But it all starts at home. This is my vision… to create a safe, secure, and healthy home for all citizens in this community.
What do you believe is working for Deadwood and how will you retain that progression?
Deadwood is a beautiful mountain town that has a lot of strengths. One of them is its natural beauty with the Black Hills National Forest just around the corner and a historic downtown with some of the most incredible architecture anywhere. It’s also the home to many popular tourist attractions. However, Deadwood is facing some major challenges such as a lack of affordable housing, limited services, and a high cost of living. Deadwood also struggles with a lower median household income compared to other neighbouring towns. In order to continue to attract new residents, businesses, and investors, our city needs to focus on developing strategies to address these issues. That’s where my new views on this commission will come into use and why I am seeking your vote.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in Deadwood?
No.
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
I would have to know the specifics.
With Deadwood in the midst of an in-depth parking study, what are your suggestions for addressing the parking issue?
Despite numerous parking studies in Deadwood, no significant changes have been made. As a business owner who interacts with visitors, employees, and tourists on the street during summer months, I understand that parking is their primary concern. Having lived in the two largest US municipalities for 15 years, I have learned that parking issues must be addressed sooner rather than later. I frequently walk past the proposed parking locations and see the challenges firsthand. If elected, I plan to walk proposed sites and city streets with my fellow commissioners and mayor to gather their thoughts. I have a strategy to regulate Deadwood’s parking, and this is an issue that requires more than just boardroom meetings.
Do you believe Deadwood should have more or less short-term housing regulations? Why?
Short term housing was designed as a way to pull equity out of your home. I should know… I was a beta tester for Airbnb when it first came online in Manhattan about a decade ago. Right now we are using a moratorium as an apparatus to legislate short term rentals. This is not how that moratorium was designed to function and is only a short term solution. I will propose a three prong action plan to our short term rentals which will be iron-clad, enforced and regulated through zoning and ordinance. However, this does not solve our overall pressing issue of safe and affordable housing.
What else do you want people to know about you?
As a humble citizen of Deadwood and a proud South Dakotan, I am honored to announce my candidacy for city commissioner. I am excited to be back home and have the opportunity to serve the community that I love. Our town has a unique identity and a strong sense of integrity that sets us apart from other popular tourist destinations. My goal is to ensure that every person and business in our city has access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive. I am committed to closing the social, educational, and housing divides while expanding economic opportunities. Together, we can create a prosperous and safe community for all. Thank you for allowing me to serve.
Charlie Struble-Mook
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Charlie Struble-Mook. I am the Promotions Manager, Assistant Bar Manager and a bartender at Saloon #10.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am running for the same reason I ran six years ago, I LOVE Deadwood. My heart and soul are here and I truly care about this community. I am motivated to run for a third term as City Commissioner because I want to continue to be a voice for Deadwood’s residents, workforce, and businesses.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I am a good leader and team player. I have been a manager at the Saloon #10 for over 10 years. I have experience, but I am still eager to learn. I am very open-minded and I look at both sides of every issue.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been a Deadwood City Commissioner for six years. I have also been the secretary for the Deadwood Jam for eleven years. My husband and I recently created a non-profit: The Black Hills Motorcycle Show, where all proceeds benefit The Sacred Mountain Retreat Center.
How many city commission meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
As a sitting city commissioner, I have attended nearly every city commission meeting in my first two terms. I have also attended nearly every Historic Preservation and Planning and Zoning meeting, as the City Commission representative.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Community newspapers are vital to keep the public informed on city meetings and what is going on in the community. They benefit local businesses with affordable advertising. They can also help strengthen a community by being a resource for residents to get involved. It is important for local newspapers to evolve, having a digital presence for those in the community that prefer to read the news in that format . At the same time, there are plenty of people that prefer having physical print in their hands to read.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Deadwood?
The top three most pressing issues are the need for affordable housing for Deadwood’s workforce and families, our declining school enrollment (which is tied to the first issue) , and our ability to properly handle the growth of Deadwood.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Housing: The city commission doesn’t have the authority to determine what kind of housing is built. That is up to the developers. I have stood with my fellow commissioners, expressing the community’s desire to limit the number of VRBO’s and the need for affordable housing.
Declining School Attendance: Instead of expensive vacation homes that often sit vacant most of the year, we need homes that appeal to families looking to reside in Deadwood. When families move to Deadwood, school enrollment increases.
Growth of Deadwood: While accepting and embracing growth, Deadwood must stay true to its history and sense of community.
What do you believe is working for Deadwood and how will you retain that progression?
The city has the best staff and works together as a team. I believe they always have the best interest of residents and tourists in mind. I have been impressed by the way they prioritize the projects that need accomplished and how they work together to get them done. The Chamber continues to bring visitors to Deadwood and put on world-renowned events, while still promoting everything Deadwood has to offer. The Main Street Initiative worked hard over the years beautifying downtown Deadwood and promoting to residents and visitors to check out our variety of great businesses.
I will retain progression because I will always support city staff and the chamber. I was one of the first members of MSI and will always support them and their efforts. History is the number one reason people come to visit Deadwood so it is important to keep our unique and colorful history alive.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I was born and raised in Deadwood, 3rd generation. I have lived here my entire life, I am a homeowner and a taxpayer. I graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School in 2001 and then I got a Bachelor of Science in Education from Black Hills State University. In 2020 I married my best friend, Jason Mook. Together, we own Deadwood Custom Cycles. Jason and I have 3 dogs: Jade, Betty, Pappy; a cat named Maze; and a turtle, Salvador. We enjoy spending time with friends and family, riding motorcycles and traveling. I have truly enjoyed serving as a city commissioner and being a part of the community.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in Deadwood?
No books should be banned. Issac Asimov said it best, “Any book worth banning is a book worth reading”. This wave of banning books has actually fueled my desire to read more books, including ones on the “banned list”, like “Maus”.
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
I don’t believe in banning books so this would have to be on a book by book basis.
With Deadwood in the midst of an in-depth parking study, what are your suggestions for addressing the parking issue?
Parking has always been a hot topic in Deadwood. I am excited for the results from the parking study and believe we’ll know more once we get those results. There already has been some discussions on solutions for parking that would alleviate trailer parking during larger events.
It is also important that we get to a point where we can offer free parking to our residents and workforce.
If a new parking structure were to be constructed, where should it be built?
It is hard for me to say. That’s why we paid Walker and Associates to do a parking study to see if we needed one and where would be the best location.
Do you believe Deadwood should have more or less short-term housing regulations? Why?
I believe that what we are doing is a step in the right direction. We currently have a moratorium against short term rentals. The mayor put a task force together and we started meeting in January to come up with suggestions for ordinance changes concerning short term rentals. We had our last meeting on March 16th and will be bringing the changes to the mayor and the entire commission the first meeting in April.
We don’t need homes for short term rentals, we need homes for families and our workforce.
Michael Johnson
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Michael Johnson and I have been the priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Williams Street in Deadwood for eleven years.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am an incumbent serving in Deadwood city government for ten years, four as a city commissioner.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
Presently, I am the commissioner for Planning and Zoning, Parking and Transportation, and the Library and am well versed in the operations of city government in Deadwood.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Aside from being a present city commissioner, I have been on the board of a 501(c)(3) international ministry for thirty-six years and president for twenty-three.
How many city commission meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended ninety-six commission and commission related meetings within the last year which includes during my candidacy.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Certainly, they are important in hardcopy and online for our local news, sports, city events, and overall connection with the community.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Deadwood?
1 – Deadwood presently has three housing developments in process. Each requires planning and zoning with regards to infrastructure which includes roadways, lift stations, water storage, and fire department access. Deadwood is presently actively working to address these issues.
2 – Strengthening the regulations in regard to short-term rentals, both within our core district and new developments. Along with this, providing reasonable housing for our residents and workers.
3 – Parking, parking, parking, which is always an issue in our city in a gulch.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I covered some of the solutions in the aforementioned question, but I would like to address short-term rentals. We presently have a moratorium on such. We have viewed tourist destinations such as Deadwood and have seen the pitfall where lack of planning has occurred. Planning is of the utmost importance. Let us never forget that “yes, we are a destination, but most importantly, we are a community of great folks” and that we must protect by enforcing our current ordinance on not allowing short-term rentals in the residential neighborhoods in the city limits of Deadwood.
What do you believe is working for Deadwood and how will you retain that progression?
Deadwood has one bang up city workforce. Our crews from fire, police, streets, finance, history, recreation, parks, and all other departments that hold up this town of 1,156 residents and then handle the 2.5 to 3 million visitors are truly remarkable. I will do all that I can do to support and encourage those that work for our city.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am fully invested in Deadwood. I am honest and transparent and have lived a life of service world-wide.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in Deadwood?
I am presently the commissioner for the Deadwood Public Library, so I do thank you for this question. I am not one that believes in censorship. In 2019, the Deadwood Public Library addressed censorship with a policy of which I was part of. A portion of that policy reads as such: “This library holds censorship to be a purely individual matter and declares that – while anyone is free to reject for him/herself books and other materials of which he/she does not approve – he/she cannot exercise the right of censorship to restrict the freedom of others. With respect to the use of library materials by children, the decision as to what a minor may read is the responsibility of his/her parent or guardian”.
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
Here at the Deadwood Public Library, we have a form to fill out if one feels a book or other material is not appropriate. The form is a “Request for Reconsideration of Library Materials”. This is available for anyone. If I personally would come across a book or material that I consider unacceptable, I would submit this form and it would be reviewed by the library staff. There are certain adult materials that are not appropriate materials to be in public or school libraries.
With Deadwood in the midst of an in-depth parking study, what are your suggestions for addressing the parking issue?
I hope that many of our Deadwood residents partook in the Walker Survey. We received over 1,200 responses from citizens and visitors. We must be aware that our visitors need to be educated on our parking locations, and restrictions, such as for trailers. This requires management and of course the creation of new parking accommodations.
If a new parking structure were to be constructed, where should it be built?
If Deadwood were to construct a new parking structure, my vote would be for Miller Street. It is close to our core historic district and within walking distance for most to enjoy Historic Main and Sherman Streets.
Do you believe Deadwood should have more or less short-term housing regulations? Why?
Yes, we need to have a regulation policy, which I covered under one of the three important issues to be addressed in Deadwood. We need to maintain our sense of community and keep housing available for families that wish to live in Historic Deadwood.
