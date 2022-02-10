Deadwood cleans up previously passed cannabis ordinances

DEADWOOD — The process of cleaning up of two of Deadwood’s previously passed cannabis ordinances began Monday, as the Deadwood City Commission passed the first readings of two ordinances designed to accomplish that task.
First reading of Ordinance #1351, Amending Zoning Regulations for Cannabis Establishments, was presented by Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell.
“Chapter 17.36, our Commercial Enterprise District, somehow we overlooked in our Use by Right section the cultivation, testing, and manufacturing facilities,” said Russell. “That also affected Chapter 17.77 Cannabis Establishments. You’ll notice right after the definitions C, we had to add in commercial enterprise there. D, we had to add in commercial enterprise there, and E commercial enterprise and, then, F, we missed Agricultural for cannabis dispensaries. I believe that is it, as far as clean-up in our zoning.”
First reading of Ordinance #1352, Amending Chapter 5.56 for the Revised Ordinances for Creating Licensing Provisions for Medical Cannabis Establishments Including Dispensaries, Cultivation, Product Manufacturing and Testing Facilities, was also presented by Russell.
“Again, another clean-up on this, as well,” Russell said. “I believe staff misinterpreted the mayor’s and commissioners’ how we want to address the social programming section of this … there was going to be a $5,000 social programming, basically, reserve set aside out of the initial application for any type of social programming. We had initially thought that that was going to be a one-time fee, but after clarification and speaking with you guys during our last work session, it’s pretty clear to us that it was going to be a reoccurring fee, not only with the initial application fee, but with the renewal fee, $5,000 will come out, as well.”
Second reading of the ordinances is slated for the Feb. 22 Deadwood City Commission meeting.
