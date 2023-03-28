By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Priorities, Deadwood’s strengths and challenges, business climate, short-term rentals, preservation of the historic landmark district, TIFs, and cannabis were all topics of discussion at an hour-long March 21 Deadwood City Commission candidate forum, held in city hall, moderated by Mayor David Ruth, Jr., and attended by nearly 50 individuals.
Candidates Michael Johnson, Blake Joseph, and Charlie Struble-Mook were all given an opportunity to introduce themselves to the audience. Responses to around a dozen questions were then taken from each candidate, who were asked to adhere to a one-minute response time to each.
Two three-year Deadwood City Commission seats are up for grabs in the upcoming April 11 election.
The vacancies will be created by the expiration of commission seats currently held by Michael Johnson and Charlie Struble.
Wrapping the evening up were the following closing statements in response to Ruth’s question: “Give us a wrap-up, if you will, one last pitch to the audience, as to, in summation, what you believe in and why we, as voters in this community, should vote for you.”
Johnson said he has enjoyed Deadwood and enjoyed having been on the commission.
“I have served Deadwood for 10 years, as far as in city government,” Johnson said. “I was six years on Historic Preservation, three years of that as its chair. Then appointed after then-mayor Chuck Turbiville passed away, Ruth appointed me to fill his position when he was first chair and became the mayor. I enjoy serving the residents of Deadwood and have given a lifetime of commitment to this city, in that sense, and worldwide. Deadwood, I feel, is, for many, many people, a destination, but we are a community that we need to keep solid and together. I am encouraging families to make their home there, as I meet them. One of my favorite things in the summer and warmer weather, is, I walk Main Street most every day, talk to tourists, I go into several businesses throughout that walk and say, ‘How’s it going? Is there anything you need? Do you have any issues that the city needs to be looking at?’
Johnson went on to say, in all of that, he also has a little old church up on the hillside, the oldest church building in all of the Black Hills.
“Which I really enjoy, a wonderful group of people that attend there,” Johnson said. “I have found that my desire is to serve you, whatever your need is, and that I might be able to find an answer. I want to be your voice to this building, to city government, which I have been, for the last 10 years.”
Struble said she wants to be a commissioner because she absolutely loves the town.
“I’ve lived here my whole life. I will retire here,” Struble-Mook said. “I’ve loved being a commissioner and I really, really hope I get to continue it.”
Joseph said, as a humble son of Deadwood and a South Dakotan, he was proud to be in attendance as a candidate for the city commission.
“I’m proud to be home and serve Deadwood … this town has always had a strong sense of integrity and unlike other popular destination towns that have lost their identity, we are, what we say in my family, ‘To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of the arts – Henry Thoreau,’” Joseph said. “I understand the difficult challenges our city faces and I promise you that I will work indefatigably for every person and business in this city, so that we all have the opportunity to benefit from a prosperous, safe community. Deadwood, I’m committed to closing the social, educational, and economic divides, while expanding resources and strengthening economic opportunity. With you, I can make sure Deadwood thrives – now and in the future.”
When asked what the biggest asset of the city of Deadwood is, Johnson said that certainly the fact that Deadwood is a destination.
“But I believe our biggest asset is our community of Deadwood. It has not changed very much through the years, as I have recognized that there is still that core belief within this city that we are a community far beyond our tourist trade and everything else that comes out to the city,” Johnson said.
When asked for her thoughts on the current short-term rental moratorium in Deadwood and how the city should oversee bed and breakfasts, vacation rental, and specialty resorts, Struble-Mook said she sat on the VRBO Task Force.
“I believe right now that the moratorium needs to be in place, but it sounds like the task force will be giving the recommendation to the city commission,” Struble-Mook said. “As of right now, VRBOs are going to be excluded, or prohibited, in all R1, R2s in city limits. They will be allowed in new developments, or PUDs, in commercial and as of right now, it’s a small percentage, only 10%. So I feel very comfortable with that. I believe that VRBOs – any more of them – should not be allowed in our neighborhoods. As far as bed and breakfasts go, they kept it for two of them can’t be closer than 200 feet, I believe, and then same with specialty resorts.”
When asked if he supported tightening signing and zoning ordinances to better adhere to the historic integrity of Deadwood’s core historic district, Joseph said Deadwood’s historic core has set a precedent, not only here, but in the state of South Dakota, that all South Dakotans benefit from.
“That’s historic preservation,” Joseph said. “To say that you don’t support the historic core would definitely go against every ideal and value that I’ve been brought up with. So I would go as far as to approach Starbuck’s and say that I’d like their sign to look more like Deadwood’s brand. That’s how much I would support the Deadwood core. Brands change all the time. In fact, they appeal to places that they want to be. Deadwood is an international spot. I speak to people from all over the world, seven days a week, six months out of the year. They’re impressed with this place. Deadwood’s historic core is going to stay exactly where it is. And I might even double down on it.”
Ruth said polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 11 and encouraged everyone to get out and vote.
“And early voting is available now, as long as the city and business offices are open,” he added.
