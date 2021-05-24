Deadwood Chamber, Visitors Bureau rises to the task in 2020

DEADWOOD — While much of the world stopped when the 2020 pandemic started, the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau did their best to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, rising to the task of continuing to bring guests to Deadwood as safely as they could.
“Pandemic events. Certainly nothing we could have ever planned for,” said Chamber Director Lee Harstad. “The chamber’s annual events bring thousands of visitors to town and with a pandemic and all of its unknowns in our midst, there were many questions as to how we’d move forward successfully and safely. Of our major events in Deadwood in 2020, only two were cancelled altogether.”
Deadwood events raise occupancy rates, taxable sales, and gaming revenues.
“In 2020, Deadwood events are estimated to have brought more than 100,000 people to town,” Harstad said.
An indispensable tool in driving folks to Deadwood, the chamber website had nearly 1.3 million sessions in 2020.
In 2020, deadwood.com saw 3.2 million pageviews, 822,000 users; an average session duration of roughly two minutes, viewing an average of two pages per session.
The top 10 deadwood.com pages visited were: 1)webcam, 2)homepage, 3)events, 4)attractions, 5)what to do, 6)Kool Deadwood Nites, 7)history, 8)casinos, 9)lodging, 10)hotels/motels.
In 2020, the chamber focused its marketing efforts on the following metro/designated market areas: Casper-Riverton, Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, Sioux Falls, Denver and the Colorado front range, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Test metros included: Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix/Mesa states the chamber chose to market to included: Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
While the Deadwood Chamber Visitor Centers remained open, numbers were affected by shorter hours.
“Much like many things, our visitor centers ran on a shortened calendar in 2020, due to the pandemic,” Harstad said. “The Welcome Centers in Deadwood have surpassed expectations and we continue to see more visitors than any other private destination marketing organization or chamber-run information location in the Black Hills.”
Total guests at the Welcome Center and History & Information Center in 2020 were 102,945, as compared to 179,045 in 2019.
The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau currently has 380 members, with 31 new members since summer 2020.
