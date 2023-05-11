By Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — With the recent resignation of 15-year Executive Director Lee Harstad, someone who is certainly no stranger to the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau operation was recently named its interim executive director.
After an extensive search process led by members of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau Executive Board, begun in March, to identify the Chamber’s next leader, Dory Hanson was selected as interim executive director, effective May 1.
“The executive board is eager to see Dory in her new role as the interim director of the Deadwood Chamber,” said Board President Louie Lalonde. “She brings a wealth of experience and day to day knowledge that we felt was invaluable to anyone in the position. Her enthusiasm and passion made it an easy choice. Without a doubt, she’s a natural leader. In her interim role, she can discover it she fits the job. We’re all confident it will.”
“I feel both honored and eager to serve as the interim director in this time of transition. I am grateful for all that I learned from our previous director and I look forward to participating in our phenomenal team’s work in promoting Deadwood,” Hanson said. “I have a bachelor of science in business administration with specializations in hospital and tourism management as well as in accounting. I put myself through school spending my summers working in the Black Hills tourism industry. I bring with me a love of Deadwood and the Black Hills, a passion for the people who live here, those who work here, and those who wish to make Deadwood their home.”
Hanson’s role will last 60 days.
“In that time, I plan to lead and support our team in continuing to adapt, create, and provide unforgettable experiences for our visitors and residents,” she said. “Our main focus in this period of transition is to continue providing members and visitors with the best service possible as we launch into another extraordinary summer season.”
At this time, there will be no additional personnel changes within the chamber.
“With significant consideration given to the skills, experiences and expertise needed to successfully guide the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce in its next phase of growth, the executive committee has selected Dory Hanson to serve in this important interim leadership role,” Lalonde said. “Dory’s current position as Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Controller — and nearly 10-year history of working with Deadwood Chamber and partner organizations — have distinguished her as a recognized leader and make her an exceptional individual for the role of interim Executive Director. We are confident that under her leadership, the organization’s success and impact in achieving its mission and vision will continue to flourish.”
Hanson started her career with the chamber in November 2013 as the marketing intern and moved to the full-time position of office manager in April 2014. She has served as chamber controller since January 2015. Prior to joining the chamber staff, Hanson was a full-time student at Black Hills State University.
“The Deadwood Chamber has a reputation for being an industry leader in the tourism sector,” Hanson said. “We have an excellent team of staff, volunteers, and board members who are tireless in upholding a standard of excellence that is second to none. I am grateful for all they contribute to, and on behalf of, our community. The Deadwood chamber not only has a legendary past, it has a rich future that you can bet on.”
The executive committee received nearly 40 applications from candidates across the country for the director position.
