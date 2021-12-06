DEADWOOD — There are those around town who make it their priority to live and breathe Deadwood. For that, they were recognized by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Friday, as Mayor David Ruth, Jr. presented six individuals who either live in, work in, or heftily help around Deadwood with their respective 2021 Deadwood Chamber of Commerce award.
“This is an opportunity for us, along with the Chamber of Commerce, to get together, celebrate our community, thank everyone for all their hard work for the last year, and to give out some special awards,” Ruth said.
The recipient of the Nell Perrigoue award, presented in memory of this long-time resident who marched to the beat of her own drum, was Ron Burns.
“This award goes to someone who has put Deadwood first in their business and personal life, and who makes a point to be the best promoter they can be of this fine gulch town,” Ruth said. “If there’s something great going in Deadwood, you can bet that this year’s Nell Perrigoue award winner has been a part of it. This cowboy is a staple of Deadwood, and he literally keeps the wagon wheels turning.”
Heavily involved in the Days of ’76 for years, serving as past committee and parade chair multiple times, parade outrider, and helping with the Days campground and museum, Burns is also a current member of both the Deadwood History and Broken Boot Gold Mine board of directors.
“Above all, this guy is a friend to everyone. He helps anyone that needs it, and his positivity is always shining through. You’ll even see him taking in Deadweird without his trademark hat, exchanging it for whatever costume his loving wife chooses,” Ruth said. “He always makes time for his kids and grandkids and gives back to this community that he loves. As for literally keeping the wagon wheels turning, this guy is the go-to wagon wheel repairman for Deadwood’s info wagon that runs throughout the summer, taking care of the wheels so it can go back safely to Main Street.”
Burns was not in attendance, as he was in Las Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo helping to promote the 100th anniversary of the Days of ’76 coming up next summer.
The Spirit of Deadwood Award, presented to a community member who does their part to keep Deadwood the famed place that it is, went to Dale Berg.
“This award goes to someone who’s more than a spirited supporter of Deadwood. It goes to someone who has Deadwood ingrained in their DNA,” Ruth said. “This year’s winner has invested in the community and has become an anchor on Deadwood’s Main Street. He has renovated his property and poured sweat equity in his offerings, and always is a friendly face to visitors and locals, providing unique items on the shelves and comfortable lodging overlooking our wonderful Main Street. He’s a member of numerous committees in Deadwood, and he’s not afraid to step up to do what it takes to keep Deadwood moving forward.”
The recipient of the Chuck Turbiville Leadership Award, presented to a member of the community who steps up to take a leadership role on any level and puts in the time and effort to make the community a better place to live, work, and visit went to Kerry Ruth.
“This year’s Chuck Turbiville Leadership Award recipient goes to someone who leads by example, never shying away from a job that needs to get done. She wears many hats around the community, including helping students from across the state in their learning curriculums; and leading a popular visitor attraction right here in Deadwood,” David said. “During the height of the COVID pandemic, she helped lead an effort to make sure no one was without a meal, an effort that continues today. She does not shy away for challenges, only looks for ways to make things shine. She’s a staunch Deadwood supporter through and through, something I attest to daily.”
Kerry said nothing she does, does she do alone.
“Our feeding program is sponsored by so many great people in this community and so many wonderful volunteers,” she said. “Thank you. I really appreciate this.”
The Business of the Year award, which goes to a business that goes above and beyond to provide the best services possible, went to Toby and Merritt Keehn, owners of Mustang Sally’s.
“The 2021 Deadwood Chamber Business of the Year Award goes to a business that is a can’t miss for visitors and locals alike. Their track record and reputation keep people coming back and back again. Because of this, they had to undergo a major renovation a couple years ago and made a major investment to provide even more to their customers,” David said. “This business is local through and through, and its employees are one big family, and all work together to make Deadwood a better place for all. Despite challenges, this business has shown resiliency in the face of these challenges and continues to put its best foot forward and be a staple on Deadwood’s historic Main Street, and a must-stop for anyone looking for a hamburger and a perfect place to people-watch.”
Toby said receiving the award was quite unexpected, so he wasn’t going to say much, but expressed his gratitude.
“I had no forewarning, so I don’t have a speech,” he said.
The Deadwood Employee of the Year Award, presented to an employee in Deadwood who takes great pride in their work and community, while providing the best customer service possible, went to Troy Gilfillan of the Deadwood Social Club.
“To say our front-line employees have been slammed all year would be an understatement. Deadwood was bustling and it certainly took the effort of every single employee to keep things moving forward. And we did it; 2021 was a tremendous year, with much of that due to our friends on the service end of things. Without people like this year’s Employee of the Year, our restaurants would have faltered,” David said. “This year’s Employees of the Year has been a part of Deadwood’s service industry for many years and is sought after time and time again by those he takes care of at the Deadwood Social Club. He’s a friend to us all, an exceptional team member at the Social Club, and he improves the experience for all who visit by generously sharing his knowledge of Deadwood and the Black Hills.
Gilfillan thanked everyone for the award.
“Everybody loves Deadwood!” Gilfillan said. “Woo! Merry Christmas!”
The Young Professional of the Year Award, presented to an area resident between the ages of 21 and 40 who showcases community involvement, business sense, and spirit, went to Alexandra (Lexi) Lux of Lawrence County Teen Court.
“The young professionals working in Deadwood are the lifeblood of Deadwood’s future, and this year’s Young Professional of the Year has been doing all she can to help the youth in our community,” David said. “She takes on many challenges and is always there to advocate for and mentor the youth in our community, working and volunteering to make sure they are headed in the right direction. She’s an active member of the community, serving on boards and providing input to organizations.”
Lux said she loves what she does in working with the community’s youth.
“Our youth are our future and I live with that belief for a long time now and I hope that as things progress in the following years that we’ll be able to see some great things coming out of Lawrence County Teen Court and that we can truly come together as a community and make it a great place for our kids. Thank you,” Lux said.
