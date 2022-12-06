DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
“It is my honor to once again hand out the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards,” Ruth said, just prior to promptly getting down to the business at hand.
The recipient of the prestigious Nell Perrigoue award, presented in memory of the long-time resident who marched to the beat of her own drum, was Bill Pearson.
“This award goes to someone who has put Deadwood first in their business and personal life, and who makes a point to be the best promoter they can be of this fine gulch town,” Ruth said. “This year’s winner has devoted his post-retirement life to Deadwood. Whether it’s chairing a long-standing committee or being a driving force of a needed project in Deadwood, this man is up for any task or challenge thrown his way. Because of his long-time efforts for the Deadwood Jam, it was officially ‘his’ day at this year’s Jam. His efforts in Deadwood’s revitalization helped bring this place, Outlaw Square, to fruition. His continued volunteer efforts continue to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play. He’s also the driving force behind developing housing in Deadwood, having done more for affordable housing options in town than anyone realizes.”
Pearson said the annual chamber awards are vital.
“Because volunteerism is very important in this community,” Pearson said. “I think we’re losing some of our volunteerism in this town and by having these awards, we recognize the people that do volunteer. I appreciate it, Dave (Ruth), Louie (Lalonde), and Lee (Harstad) and the chamber. I love Deadwood. I’m third generation Deadwood and I love it.”
The Spirit of Deadwood Award, presented to a community member who does their part to keep Deadwood the famed place that it is, went to Scott Jacobs.
“This award goes to someone who’s more than a spirited supporter of Deadwood. It goes to someone who has Deadwood ingrained in their DNA,” Ruth said. “This year’s winner has invested in the community time and time again. His work as a famed artist puts him face to face with decision makers from around the globe, and his continued love and promotion of Deadwood shines through and through. He’s an artist unlike many, always out in the public talking to his fans, as well as doing whatever it takes to keep his restaurant and brewery successful. He’s a Deadwood kind of guy and we couldn’t imagine our community without him.”
“I’m so honored, everyone, thank you very much,” Jacobs said. “Deadwood rocks, right? It’s freaking cold tonight, but this place is awesome.”
The recipient of the Chuck Turbiville Leadership Award, presented to a member of the community who steps up to take a leadership role on any level and puts in the time and effort to make the community a better place to live, work, and visit went to Kevin Kuchenbecker.
“This year’s Chuck Turbiville Leadership Award recipient goes to someone who has literally taken the bull by the horns to get the job done for the city of Deadwood,” Ruth said. “He’s stepped up to take on even more responsibilities at the city level as employment transitions have taken place. His efforts have allowed important projects to continue in Deadwood with little to no lapse. He leads the charge for improvements in Deadwood, not only on a local level, but also at a state level. This year’s winner looks for ways to keep Deadwood historic, yet relevant to visitors. He works hard to make sure Deadwood stays Deadwood.”
Kuchenbecker thanked the city commission, Historic Preservation Commission, and his fellow department heads.
“I love this job,” he said.
The Business of the Year award, which goes to a business that goes above and beyond to provide the best services possible, went to Scott and Sharon Jacobs, owners of Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer and Jacobs Gallery.
“The 2022 Deadwood Chamber Business of the Year award goes to a business whose owners continue to invest in this great community and expanding what they offer to visitors and locals, alike. In fact, they do operate a local’s favorite place and a Main Street shop like no other,” Ruth said. “While an owner of this business may be a highly skilled artist with connections around the globe, with a world-class gallery right here on our Main Street, many see his commitment to Deadwood as his number one trait. He and his team have successfully transformed a Sherman Street block into a thriving business district, complete with a bar and restaurant, bakery, brewery, and more, as well as establishing and operating an art gallery on our famed cobblestone.”
“We’re just very excited,” Scott said. “We love this community and hope you guys enjoy what we brought to town. Thank you so much.”
The Deadwood Employee of the Year Award, presented to an employee in Deadwood who takes great pride in their work and community, while providing the best customer service possible, went to Andy Goodwin of the Deadwood Parking Ramp.
“Deadwood’s front-line employees again were on the front line of an unprecedented influx of visitors. Jobs in Deadwood vary widely, but most are in direct line of our visitors, the lifeblood of our economy. Our employees need to remain kind, regardless of the situation, and helpful. The past couple years, Deadwood has absolutely bustled with traffic, and it took the effort of every single employee to keep things moving forward,” Ruth said. “This year’s Employee of the Year has been a part of Deadwood’s fabric for many years, helping people get in and out of the parking ramp. Helping visitors with all their parking issues and the parking kiosks may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but this guy does it with an attitude few of us could match.”
The Young Professional of the Year Award, presented to an area resident between the ages of 21 and 40 who showcases community involvement, business sense, and spirit, went to Jake Bernards of First Interstate Bank.
“The young professionals working in Deadwood are the lifeblood of Deadwood’s future, and this year’s Young Professional of the Year does what he can to help businesses, groups, and consumers in the community,” Ruth said. “Not only is this year’s recipient the commercial relationship manager of a local bank, he’s also the exalted ruler of the Elks Club and is happy to be back working, volunteering, and playing in his hometown.”
