Deadwood Beautification volunteers welcome in these gardens

DEADWOOD — Volunteers are welcome in the Gordon Park gardens. Planting, pruning, trimming, and weeding to the motto, “Flower Power for Deadwood,” the Deadwood Beautification ladies’ numbers are small, but their mission is great. And they welcome any and all interested parties to join them in their gardening greatness the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Dianne Verba currently leads the group, taking the reins from former Deadwood Beautification leader Teah Pray, who explained the roots of the gardening initiative, founded decades ago.
“It was just like it is now – a group of women that saw a need in the city to improve the looks of our park,” Pray said.
Verba said that because the efforts of the group are volunteer-based, it gets harder and harder.
“Everybody talks about how wonderful the park is and it’s beautiful, and they get older and they don’t want to work on their hands and knees,” Verba said. “It’s basically volunteers to have the park look nice and Gordon Park is used so much. It’s just full all the time.”
Verba lives near the park and her volunteer efforts are certainly not limited to Wednesday work nights.
“A couple of spots don’t get water and I know where the sprinklers are and because I live close enough and with the work we’ve all put in, I can’t see it drying up and dying, so we just run water back and forth,” Verba said. “I like flowers and I worked with parks before I moved here and so it just got to be an extension of enjoying the park.”
Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. said the Beautification volunteers are vital to how Deadwood represents itself.
“We would struggle to accomplish what they do and to the level they do it,” he said. “The city has previously funded flowers to the amount of $400, but I have offered to provide them with whatever they need. Diane Verba and Teah Pray have been instrumental as the leadership of the volunteers, and I truly appreciate everything they do for Deadwood.”
Asked what would help the group’s efforts this year, Verba didn’t hesitate.
“More workers,” she said.
In the spring, Deadwood Beautification held a couple of work days to clean up, get the leaves and the winter clutter out.
“Then it ends up getting the beds ready, doing some planting,” Verba said. “This year, my daughters helped me and we’ve pretty much done the shopping because we could. And between the rain, (we) run over and stick things in.”
Verba has put a focus on tending to perennial plantings she orchestrated in the Gordon Park gardens.
“One year, everybody mostly helped plant, but from now on, it’s weeding and keeping the beds looking nice,” she said.
A welcome occurrence would be for the group’s volunteer numbers to pick up, as only two or three stalwart members steadily show up.
Sue Degooyer is a relatively new member of Deadwood Beautification, joining the ranks after she and her husband retired and moved to Deadwood from Great Falls, Mont., and reading a Happening in the Pioneer announcing work nights.
“I love plants,” Degooyer said. “I read it in the paper and I put my plants in planters and if I had soil and I could put a garden in, I probably would, but I really don’t, so I just like to come down here and I come down here a little bit on my own now and then.”
Connie Schlepp said she joined the group at the urging of Pray, who vouched for Schlepp’s green thumb.
“When I first moved here 20 years ago, somebody told me, in a small town, everybody needs to volunteer,” Schlepp said. “It started at the animal shelter and now I’m up here, also. I like gardening and all of these ladies have a lot of knowledge.”
Verba said she told Pray last fall she was probably done leading Deadwood Beautification.
“And then it gets to be spring and I look at things and I think, ‘You know what?’ I enjoy the flowers and I enjoy the park, so I called Bob Nelson and said, ‘I think I’m gonna’ hang in another year.’ And he said, ‘Oh, bless you!’”
Verba said next to low numbers, there is one other challenge the group faces.
“The biggest hassle is fighting the deer when the plants are small,” Verba said. “The biggest hassle are deer.”
