Deadwood awards Days of ’76 crow’s nest addition for $805K

DEADWOOD — Completion of a crow’s nest improvement initiative will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Days of ’76, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission awarded the bid on the project in the amount of $805,000, with a substantial completion date of April 30, 2022.
“We received two bids – MAC Construction, $848,000, SECO Construction, $805,000,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “While it was above the engineer’s estimate, the engineer’s estimate was several months ago. Price of materials is changed. So, staff feels that in this climate, we’ve got a good bid with SECO Construction and we can fit it within our budget with our supplement that we did, but we also had additional funding there for projects. We feel with the 100th anniversary of the Days of ’76, this patio above the chutes and the crow’s nest is an important project and staff recommends moving forward.”
The engineer’s estimate on the project was $726,523.
Commissioner Martinisko said the bid price is roughly 10% higher than the engineer’s estimate.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if there was a completion date on the project.
Kuchenbecker said the contract would be signed at the next commission meeting.
“Then they can order materials. Construction won’t begin until Sept. 1 and it’s got to be done by April 30 (2022),” Kuchenbecker said. They’ll take time off during the Snocross. We’ll work around the rest of the events.”
Work on the project generally consists of constructing a steel and wood framed crow’s nest addition around the existing crow’s nest.
“This is the project that we’ve had in the works for a couple of years now,” Kuchenbecker said. “This is the platform above the chutes, for about 400 additional seats and bar-top seating, as well.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.