DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission May 1 awarded work on a city retaining wall adjacent to the Berg Jewelry stair enclosure in the amount of $498,254.
The city opened bids on the project April 27. The project entails demolition and reconstruction of retaining wall and stairs located at 650 Main St. – Broadway retaining wall for the city of Deadwood.
“We had a sole bidder, Complete Concrete, This is a retaining wall that is at the rear of Berg’s Jewelry, where the stair enclosure going down to his basement is on city property and it holds up Broadway alley. While the price is more than we had anticipated, I consider if we don’t do anything, it will be an emergency situation and recommend to approve.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked why the engineer’s estimate, $161,743, is so off target.
“Is our engineer taking into account the direct climate?” Martinisko asked.
Kuchenbecker said he is, but it’s very difficult.
“I just want to reiterate, this wall holds up Broadway, so, it says Berg’s, but it’s really the city’s,” Martinisko said. “So it’s really important that we take care of … the action taking place.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked about the time frame on the project.
“It will be in the contract, but we have to get on it right away. I think it’s a 90-day window, once they start it,” Kuchenbecker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.