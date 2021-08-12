Deadwood awards $95K in Outside Deadwood Grants

DEADWOOD — This year, a Deadwood Historic Preservation program that helps preserve history across South Dakota includes a list of more than 10 projects and $95,000 in funding awarded to non-profit entities across the state, as the 2021 Outside Deadwood Grants were approved by the City Commission Aug. 2.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the Projects Committee met and reviewed the 2021 Outside of Deadwood Grant applications July 20.
“This round included 13 Outside of Deadwood Grant applications requesting a total of $199,988.89,” Kuchenbecker said. “The budget for 2021 is set at $100,000.00, making the selection process more challenging.”
The projects committee recommended 11 grants for approval, totaling $95,000, with $5,000 set aside for emergency grants which may arise over the balance of 2021.
“The Historic Preservation Commission and the city commission are pleased that we were able to restore the funding back to $100,000 and assist preservation projects across the state,” said Kuchenbecker. “And to give back to those communities and individuals that are preserving their heritage and the relationship to Deadwood.”
The Outside of Deadwood Grant program is designed to stimulate quality rehabilitation, protection and interpretation of buildings, sites and properties across the state that contribute to an understanding of Deadwood’s unique history.
Projects and programs awarded during this funding cycle include one local entity.
The Homestake Opera House in Lead was awarded $10,000 to replace a vintage marquee sign, which was in place from 1930s to
the 1950s.
“Currently, there is no sign identifying the exact location of the Opera House courtyard, which is set back from Highway 85,” Kuchenbecker said. “By placing a large, visible sign at the Main Street entrance of the courtyard, visitors to Lead would be able to identify the location of the Opera House lobby.”
These non-local grant amounts were also awarded for 2021:
•$10,000 to United Church of Christ Congregational in Yankton for continuation of a phased project to preserve damaged stained glass windows in the church sanctuary;
• $9,250 to Minnehaha County for new deluge fire and sprinkler and sound systems in the historical Sioux Falls Coliseum;
• $4,750 to the Pyle House Museum in Huron to repair and replace the ridge decorations on the roof of the Queen Anne Style structure;
• $10,000 to Black Hills Playhouse for installation of insulation and replacement of the original 1955 siding on the building;
• $10,000 to Gregory County in Burke for exterior work on the courthouse to assure its structural soundness;
• $7,500 to Mystic Preservation Alliance in Rapid City for work to the foundation and bell tower;
• $10,000 to the Old Fort Meade Museum in Sturgis for preservation and recordation of inscriptions made over the years on the firing range’s sandstone wall;
• $10,000 to Fall River County in Hot Springs for development of a larger archive room with a computer allowing visitors to search photo archives;
• $5,500 to the Rapid City Masonic Temple for replacement of replicas of original 1850 historic windows; $8,000 to the Verendrye Museum Association in Ft. Pierre for a variety of projects involving several buildings.
“The grants committee spent a great deal of time going over the applications and came up with recommendations they felt were fair and equitable,” Kuchenbecker said. “For each application, they go through the criteria and determine how well the project fits the program’s objectives and how it relates to Deadwood.”
The committee recommended not funding the following projects at this time: a $59,231 request from Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Sisseton for moving the church to a different location and a $1,905 request from Haakon County in Philip to replace the carpet in the Haakon County Courtroom.
Since 2002, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission has provided more than $2 million dollars in assistance to help promote the preservation and interpretation of historic sites, buildings, and properties, throughout the state with the Outside of Deadwood Grant program.
Grants are awarded over the course of two funding rounds each year — one in January and one in June. National Historic Landmarks or National Register properties owned and operated by a not-for-profit or governmental entity are welcome to apply. Other projects with a relationship to Deadwood’s history organized by not-for-profits are also encouraged to apply. Funds will typically not exceed $25,000.
The application deadline is Jan. 2 and June 2 annually, with all applications being delivered to the Deadwood Historic Preservation Office.
Questions regarding the program should be directed to Kevin Kuchenbecker, historic preservation officer at 578-2082 or kevin@cityofdeadwood.com.
