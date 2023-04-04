A failing retaining wall at 8 Jefferson St. is threatening the integrity of a neighboring historic home, prompting the Deadwood City Commission to negotiate a price for repairs of the wall and award the contract.
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission March 20 accepted a negotiated price for a retaining wall replacement project at 8 Jefferson Street in the amount of $218,500 and awarded the contract.
“This is a retaining wall that was pushing on the foundation of the neighboring house and was starting to affect the foundation and the front porch of the downhill resource house,” said Deadwood Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “So we took emergency measures to remove the soils from the wall to relieve the pressure and then went out to bid during the pandemic and we had a single bid that was well above the engineer’s opinion of probable cause, so that bid was rejected. Then we reached out to negotiate prices and ended up with the awarded contract from last week to Sabo Construction to implement replacement of that retaining wall and ensure stabilization of the house.”
The neighboring historic structure is a home located at 51 Van Buren St. and owned by Larry and Marci Shama.
The retaining wall was originally entered into the Historic Preservation Retaining Wall Program in July 2021 for emergency repairs to relieve pressure on the neighboring structure, which was completed.
The project was originally bid in June 2022, with bids rejected, due to high cost.
“The remaining retaining wall repair was put out for bid in the spring of 2022, upon which only one bid was received from RCS Construction in the amount of $249,000.00,” Kuchenbecker said. “Due to the proposed cost being more than the engineer’s estimate the bid was denied.”
The Deadwood Historic Preservation Office was recently directed to negotiate competitive quotes. RCS Construction’s price remains at $249,000.
“Staff has also received an additional quote from Sabo Construction, Inc. in the amount of $218,500 for the retaining wall repair,” Kuchenbecker said. “While both quotes are still above the engineer’s estimate, the resource remains in peril. Staff has reviewed the quotes with the owner, and the owner has agreed to proceed with the retaining wall repairs per the submitted quote from Sabo Construction, Inc.”
The project will be cost-shared between the city and the owners of 8 Jefferson Street.
“So they will be responsible for 10% of the cost of the wall, plus 10% of the assessed value of the house,” Kuchenbecker said.
