A failing retaining wall at 8 Jefferson St. is threatening the integrity of a neighboring historic home, prompting the Deadwood City Commission to negotiate a price for repairs of the wall and award the contract.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission March 20 accepted a negotiated price for a retaining wall replacement project at 8 Jefferson Street in the amount of $218,500 and awarded the contract.

“This is a retaining wall that was pushing on the foundation of the neighboring house and was starting to affect the foundation and the front porch of the downhill resource house,” said Deadwood Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “So we took emergency measures to remove the soils from the wall to relieve the pressure and then went out to bid during the pandemic and we had a single bid that was well above the engineer’s opinion of probable cause, so that bid was rejected. Then we reached out to negotiate prices and ended up with the awarded contract from last week to Sabo Construction to implement replacement of that retaining wall and ensure stabilization of the house.”

