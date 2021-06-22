Deadwood awards $58K to help historic buildings

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Courthouse and the Masonic Temple, two of Deadwood’s most iconic historic buildings, will benefit from Deadwood Historic Preservation funds.
The Deadwood City Commission June 8 approve recommendations from the Historic Preservation Commission to support the Deadwood Masonic Association in the amount of $8,000 for engineering costs and Lawrence County in the amount of $50,000 for the courthouse roof and masonry project as part of the Not-For-Profit Grant Program.
Per the Deadwood Not-For-Profit Grant policy guidelines, qualified organizations may be eligible for a grant of up to $10,000 per year not to exceed $50,000 in a five-year
period. Since 2017, the Deadwood Masonic Association has been granted $38,354.56 in funds with $11,645.44 available.
Kuchenbecker said the Masonic Association is eligible through the not-for-profit grant program.
“It’s to assist with the cost of the engineering for the stabilization and structural repairs to the building,” Kuchenbecker said. “The Masonic Temple is a contributing resource to the National Historic Landmark and preserving that structure is imperative to maintaining the streetscape and architecture that makes up historic Deadwood.”
The Deadwood Masonic Association discovered major issues with the girder trusses on the third floor of the structure in October 2020. CVD Construction was hired to install bracing to secure the structure until it can be repaired. Albertson Engineering has been contacted to determine what can be done to repair the girder trusses.
Kuchenbecker said the Lawrence County Courthouse could be considered a landmark within the Landmark District.
“We declared that building eligible for the non-profit grant program, as well because it is not eligible for the state property tax moratorium and it is in need of masonry repairs and roof replacement and our share, $50,000, is a small portion of that large restoration project,” he said. “Deadwood being the county seat and housing the county courthouse, which is a beautiful building built at the turn of the last century, is an anchor on the corners of Sherman and Pine (streets) and very visible architecturally significant structure in the downtown. Ensuring its long-term preservation is vital to Deadwood and Lawrence County.”
The Lawrence County Courthouse is undergoing a large roofing project and a masonry repair project.
“The copper roof received hail damage and the copper will
be replaced on the structure. The front entrance has serious masonry repairs needed to be done on the structure,” Kuchenbecker said. “The proposed cost for just the masonry work is close to $500,000.00”
The Lawrence County Courthouse was accepted into the Not-for-Profit program at the April 14 Historic Preservation Commission meeting.
