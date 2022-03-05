Deadwood awards $44K in Outside Deadwood Grants

DEADWOOD — Round one of a Deadwood Historic Preservation program that helps preserve and protect history across South Dakota awarded $44,072 in funding to non-profit entities, as the first half of the 2022 Outside Deadwood Grants were approved by the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 22.
The Outside of Deadwood Grant program is designed to stimulate quality rehabilitation, protection and interpretation of buildings, sites and properties across the state that contribute to an understanding of Deadwood’s unique history.
“The Outside of Deadwood Grants is a program that the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Deadwood created nearly 20 years ago to provide financial assistance to preservation projects around the state,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “This year, we budgeted $100,000 – two rounds at $50,000 each. We had total grant requests of $44,072 for six different projects, from Lead to Faith, Sturgis, Keystone, Lake Preston, and Newell and anything from restoration of stained-glass windows to archaeology.”
The Projects Committee reviewed the applications and made the following recommendations for grant approval, with any remaining funds from the $50,000 budgeted to be used for any emergency grants which may arise in 2022.
Projects and programs awarded during this funding cycle include the following.
The Black Hills Mining Museum in Lead was awarded $90,000 for archiving materials and to update display signs.
“Items need to be properly stored,” Kuchenbecker said. “That is where proper archiving museum grade storage and stationery is needed. These include boxes, files, envelopes, labels, tags, and packing,”
In addition to those items, the museum is asking for support to acquire two storage file cabinets, one to hold vertical files and one to hold flat files. The museum is also asking for support to continue to upgrade the display signs.
“A lot of these signs are paper and/or substandard,” Kuchenbecker said. “Many are too small to be properly read, a lot have no uniformity, some are missing, and some are faded. Part of any museum experience relies upon the proper labeling and signing that provides the viewer with interesting and pertinent content. The museum would like to replace as many signs as possible with one standard design.”
Faith St. Joseph Catholic Church in Faith was awarded $10,000 to continue a stained glass window project that consists of restoration of the old church windows.
“The old windows will be installed in front of the two big windows in the church,” Kuchenbecker said. “Each frame will consist of nine of the restored glass windows. The frames will be installed approximately one foot in front of the existing windows allowing the natural light to shine through them.”
The Fort Meade Historic District in Sturgis was awarded $8,842 for a Soapsuds Row archaeological excavation.
“The proposed project is a limited, short-term archaeological excavation to determine the location and extent of ‘Soapsuds Ros,’ the housing originally used by laundresses employed by Fort Meade and associated archaeological features,” Kuchenbecker said. “Participation in the project will be open to volunteers through an application process. Excavation and processing of artifacts and site records will be supervised by a qualified professional archaeologist who will also prepare a complete report on the methods and results of the excavation. A one-week excavation is planned, with additional time allowed for preparing the report. Project participants will be instructed in excavation techniques and provided instruction in area history and cultural geography.”
The Keystone Historical Society was awarded $5,000 to complete work on the chimney of the Keystone Museum.
“To include the re-construction of the damaged bricks, which are leaning currently,” Kuchenbecker said. “A firm will replace the bricks on the chimney stack and rent a machine, as the building is three stories tall. The work would be done in the spring when the roof can be stood on.”
The Lake Preston Museum was awarded $8,400 for exterior repairs, including replacing unstable wood on the exterior of the building, painting, and tuck pointing.
The Newell Museum was awarded $2,830 for exterior repairs.
“The Church Museum has suffered severe hail and weather damage,” said Kuchenbecker. “The proposed contribution will be used to scrape, prime, and paint the exterior of the church building and also replace siding that is not preservable. In order to save the wood lap siding from further deterioration, it must be secured with suitable preservative materials.”
Since 2002, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission has provided more than $2 million dollars in assistance to help promote the preservation and interpretation of historic sites, buildings, and properties, throughout the state with the Outside of Deadwood Grant program.
Grants are awarded over the course of two funding rounds each year. The application deadline is January 2 and June 2 annually.
National Historic Landmarks or National Register properties owned and operated by a not-for-profit or governmental entity are welcome to apply. Other projects with a relationship to Deadwood’s history organized by not-for-profits are also encouraged to apply. Funds will typically not exceed $25,000.
Questions regarding the program should be directed to Kevin Kuchenbecker, historic preservation officer at (605) 578-2082 or kevin@cityofdeadwood.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.