Deadwood awards $40.2K in Outside Deadwood Grants

Christ Episcopal Church in Lead was awarded an Outside of Deadwood Grant in the amount of $5,738 to help with a stained glass window repair project.

 Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

d by non-profit entities requesting funds of a Deadwood Historic Preservation program that helps preserve and protect history across South Dakota were awarded $40,240, as the second half of the 2022 Outside Deadwood Grants were approved by the Deadwood City Commission July 18.

The Outside of Deadwood Grant program was created by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Deadwood nearly 20 years ago. It is designed to stimulate quality rehabilitation, protection and interpretation of buildings, sites and properties across the state that contribute to an understanding of Deadwood’s unique history.

