Deadwood awards $40.2K in Outside Deadwood Grants

d by non-profit entities requesting funds of a Deadwood Historic Preservation program that helps preserve and protect history across South Dakota were awarded $40,240, as the second half of the 2022 Outside Deadwood Grants were approved by the Deadwood City Commission July 18.
The Outside of Deadwood Grant program was created by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Deadwood nearly 20 years ago. It is designed to stimulate quality rehabilitation, protection and interpretation of buildings, sites and properties across the state that contribute to an understanding of Deadwood’s unique history.
“This is for five Outside of Deadwood grants to the Little Spearfish Conservation, Historic Rapid City, Christ Episcopal Church in Lead, Masonic Temple in Aberdeen, Dakota Land Museum in Huron, for a total of $40,240,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “This has been reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission on July 13 and we recommend its approval.”
The budget for 2022 Outside of Deadwood grants was set at $100,000, with two funding cycles, January and June of each year. Round two budget was set at $50,000.
“The Projects Committee closely reviewed the applications and made recommendations for grant approval … with the remaining funds being used for any emergency grants,” Kuchenbecker said.
Projects and programs awarded during this funding cycle include the following.
• Christ Episcopal Church in Lead was awarded $5,739 to address a compromised historic stained-glass window. Twenty-eight of the original 29 windows in the church, installed in 1896, still survive.
“Unfortunately, one of the windows has subsequently shown some unexpected movement,” Kuchenbecker said. “This window requires immediate attention and will need to be removed, crated, loaded, and moved to a glass restoration company. The process to re-lead the window and replace broken glass is delicate and tedious. The window will be completely disassembled, cleaned, and reassembled with new glass that is the closest match. The window will be returned to Christ Church and installed in the existing frame to complete the renovation.”
• Historic Rapid City was awarded $5,251 for tuck pointing on the McGillcuddy House.
“Removal of the mortar will be performed manually, being careful to stagger the sections of mortar removal, as to not compromise the integrity of the wall itself,” Kuchenbecker said. “There have been no areas of the walls that will need to be rebuilt, just repointed. Type of mortar to be used is that which has been suggested by the Secretary of the Interior and the Preservation Briefs. 100% of the building needs the repointing work, but one wall will be completed in the future as a separate project. This is for the south, west, and north sides of the house and the basement. The east side of the house and missing east window will not be done at this time.”
• Little Spearfish Conservation was awarded $9,250 for restoration of the log cabin on the Anderson Homestead at the headwaters of Little Spearfish Creek.
“The objective of this project is to restore the condition of the doors, windows, and log chinking on the log house on the historic homestead,” Kuchenbecker said. “Completed and occupied in 1910, the log house is one of the oldest wood structures remaining today in Lawrence County.”
• The Dakota Land Museum in Huron was awarded $10,000 for Centennial Stone Church roof repair, in order to eventually move archives from the Pyle House Museum, also listed on the National Historic Register, so they will be better-maintained and preserved in archival-quality fashion.
“The Centennial Stone Church needs a new roof before it becomes a safe repository for archives,” Kuchenbecker said. “The project will include removing existing roofing materials and replacing with hail-resistant, wind-resistant, 50-year shingles.”
• Contingent upon window sashes meeting Secretary of Interior Standards for Rehabilitation, the Masonic Temple in Aberdeen, built in 1899, was awarded $10,000 for window sash replacement.
“The facility will replace 81 window sashes, while leaving the frame intact,” Kuchenbecker said. “At present, the replacement sashes will be a wood material with plastic coating. The new sashes will be double pane and the storm windows will be removed and not replaced.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked who oversees applicants are meeting appropriate criteria, per the contingency.
“That is the State Historic Preservation Office,” Kuchenbecker said.
Since 2002, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission has provided more than $2 million in assistance to help promote the preservation and interpretation of historic sites, buildings, and properties, throughout the state with the Outside of Deadwood Grant program.
The application deadline for the two rounds of funding is Jan. 2 and June 2 annually, with all applications being delivered to the Deadwood Historic Preservation Office on or before 4 p.m. those days.
Questions regarding the program should be directed to Kevin Kuchenbecker, historic preservation officer at 578-2082 or kevin@cityofdeadwood.com.
