Deadwood awards $381K in retaining wall projects

DEADWOOD — Bids for two retaining walls, identified as priorities, were awarded Monday by the Deadwood City Commission.
Bids, totaling $380,900 on the two projects, were opened at the May 18 commission meeting and continued to Monday’s meeting to allow for further review by staff.
56 Taylor Ave.
“This was one of two priority walls that staff determined need to be completed in 2020,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker.
Three bids for the project were received and the low responsible bidder was CAI Construction.
“We recommend denying Alternate #1 but accepting Alternate #2 for the total package. Base bid of $225,000 plus $14,500 for Alternate #2,” he said.
Total amount of the 56 Taylor project is $239,500, up from the engineer’s estimate of $222,469.00.
Kuchenbecker clarified that the project is the wall holding up the hillside behind the Rec Center.
“It is currently a timber wall that is failing,” he said.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if the timber wall would be put back in.
“No. It’s actually the large grade blocks that will be stained to look like a rock wall,” Kuchenbecker said.
The two other bidders on the project were Donarski Lawn Care & Landscaping base bid $377,688.54, Alternate #1 $10,000, Alternate #2 $6,000 and RCS Construction base bid $387,000, Alternate #1 $0 and Alternate #2 $8,000.
11 Van Buren Avenue (on Lincoln Avenue)
Kuchenbecker said this project has been deemed a priority wall by city staff, due to safety hazards from the listing of the wall and sinking of the adjacent sidewalk.
“Once again, staff has identified this as a priority wall. This is on Lincoln Avenue, next to the Smith Apartments,” Kuchenbecker said. “The sidewalk has subsided. We have some challenges there. We received three bidders. The responsible low bidder is Eagle Construction in the amount of $141,400.”
The engineer’s estimate for the 11 Van Buren Ave. project is $133,437.50.
The two other bidders on the project were CAI for $265,000 and RCS Construction for $178,000.
Both walls will be paid for out of the HP Capital Assets City Retaining Wall line item.
