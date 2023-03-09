DEADWOOD — Round one projects successfully submitted by non-profit entities requesting funds of a Deadwood Historic Preservation program that helps preserve and protect history across South Dakota were awarded $36,671, as the first half of the 2023 Outside Deadwood Grants were approved by the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 21.
“The projects we funded were worthwhile, great preservation projects across the state that continue to have ties to Deadwood’s history, but important for preservation and history in those local communities and we’re honored and pleased to be partners with them,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker.
The Outside of Deadwood Grant program was created by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Deadwood more than 20 years ago. It is designed to stimulate quality rehabilitation, protection and interpretation of buildings, sites and properties across the state that contribute to an understanding of Deadwood’s unique history.
Kuchenbecker said this is the first year of the program in which the city has seen a large number of requests that did not qualify for funding.
“This round, we had a number of applicants that did not meet the qualifications – they were private sector, and we only give to non-profit and local governments,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation and Planning Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “So we hope that we can clear some of the confusion between the Outside of Deadwood Grant and the Deadwood Fund. Outside of Deadwood Grant is administered through the city of Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission. And then, the Deadwood Fund is administered through the South Dakota State Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Office and they do fund private sector rehabilitation and preservation projects, but we’ve limited our funds since the beginning to non-profits and local governments. We had $50,000 available. We awarded $36,000 and change and the other $14,000 will go into round two if there are some qualifying applicants.”
Kuchenbecker said the Projects Committee reviewed 11 applications requesting a total of $226,292.
Projects and programs awarded during this funding cycle include the following:
• Bear Butte Creek Historical Preservation in Sturgis was awarded $10,000 for continued work on the 2022 excavations at the “Soapsuds Row” area of old Fort Meade.
“Additional work will extend the excavations through a clay-and-gravel layer that separates the surface soil from a much older, intact former surface,” Kuchenbecker said. “The proposed work will complete sampling of the three late-19h century features to clarify their age, function, and role in daily life at the post.”
• The city of Lennox was awarded $10,000 for continued work on Harney Hospital.
“Completion of the tuckpointing of the main structure that was started in 2019 with the assistance of an Outside Deadwood Grant,” Kuchenbecker said. “That grant funded tuckpointing and other masonry repairs to the front porch area, which was the area in the worst condition. This project will include removing and replacing deteriorated masonry joints on the balance of the exterior of the hospital building.”
• The Booth Society in Spearfish was awarded $5,000 for outdoor interpretive signing on the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery grounds.
“In order to preserve the historic context and share detailed information about the historic venue, it is vital to have outdoor elements bearing signage on the grounds near each venue,” Kuchenbecker said.
• University of South Dakota in Vermillion was awarded $1,671 for transfer of the Homestake Open Cut archaeological collection from USD to the South Dakota State Archaeological Research Center for long-term curation.
“This collection is 31,626 pieces of 23,169 historic items that were recovered in 1993-1994 from archaeological excavations in the Lead Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Kuchenbecker said. “While these items have been curated at USD since 1994, USD no longer has adequate curation space for this collection.”
• Vale Township was awarded $10,000 for the Vale School Restoration Project, which will include the schoolhouse, gymnasium buildings, as well as the grounds.
“Stage one of this project calls for reopening the bar to restore renovation cash flow and matching grants. Stage two calls for restoring the exterior of the school building. Stage three involves landscaping. Stage four calls for restoring and rehabilitating the gymnasium and stage area of the gymnasium. Stage five calls for restoring and rehabilitating the interior of the school building,” Kuchenbecker said.
Since 2002, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission has provided more than $2 million in assistance to help promote the preservation and interpretation of historic sites, buildings, and properties, throughout the state with the Outside of Deadwood Grant program.
The application deadline for the two rounds of funding is January 2 and June 2 annually, with all applications being delivered to the Deadwood Historic Preservation Office on or before 4 p.m. on Jan 2 or June 2 of the year for which the grant is requested.
National Historic Landmarks or National Register properties owned and operated by a not-for-profit or governmental entity are welcome to apply. Other projects with a relationship to Deadwood’s history organized by not-for-profits are also encouraged to apply. Funds will typically not exceed $25,000.
Questions regarding the program should be directed to Kevin Kuchenbecker, historic preservation officer, at (605) 578-2082 or kevin@cityofdeadwood.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.