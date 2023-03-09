Deadwood awards $36.7K in Outside Deadwood Grants .jpg

The Booth Society in Spearfish was awarded an Outside of Deadwood Grant in the amount of $5,000 to help with interpretive signage. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Round one projects successfully submitted by non-profit entities requesting funds of a Deadwood Historic Preservation program that helps preserve and protect history across South Dakota were awarded $36,671, as the first half of the 2023 Outside Deadwood Grants were approved by the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 21.

“The projects we funded were worthwhile, great preservation projects across the state that continue to have ties to Deadwood’s history, but important for preservation and history in those local communities and we’re honored and pleased to be partners with them,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. 

