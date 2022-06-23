Deadwood awards $293K in retaining wall work

DEADWOOD — Two out of three retaining wall projects in the total amount of $293,000 were awarded by the Deadwood City Commission on Monday, the construction bid on a third wall rejected, due to a substantial overage in the bid amount submitted by RCS Construction, which was more than double the engineer’s estimate on the project.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker recommended awarding the sole bid on a retaining wall at 23 Centennial Ave., to RCS Construction in the amount of $129,000.
“This is a life safety issue at 23 Centennial, and we have it budgeted,” Kuchenbecker said. “The property owner has agreed to their share of the retaining wall through the Retaining Wall program.”
The applicant’s responsibility, or 10% of the assessed value of the property plus 10% of the project cost, is $26,437 and $102,563 will be paid for by the Deadwood Retaining Wall program.
The engineer’s estimate on this wall was $72,000.
Kuchenbecker also recommended awarding the sole bid on a retaining wall at 9 Shine St., to RCS Construction in the amount of $164,000.
“This is actually two walls that join each other. One is the city behind the library wall that would access down to the lower level of the library, replace that retaining wall that is deteriorating and failing, as well as the ownership at 9 Shine, which would be $98,400 is their portion of that wall and the property owner has agreed. It is budgeted.”
The city will pay 40% of the cost of the wall, or, $65,600, from the city retaining wall budget. The amount of this wall that will be paid for by the applicant is $25,730 and the retaining wall program will pay $138,270. Engineer’s estimate on this wall was $111,000.
The commission followed a recommendation from Kuchenbecker to reject the retaining wall bid for 8 Jefferson St., from RCS Construction in the amount of $249,000.
“Staff would recommend denial of this wall. It’s outside the budget. It’s much higher than the engineer’s estimate,” Kuchenbecker said. “This is the second time we’ve gone out to bid.”
Engineer’s estimate on this wall was $127,000.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the wall posed a life safety issue.
“It was, originally, if you remember, we removed the overburden on that foundation and wall that was pushing against the edge of the foundation on Van Buren, so we removed the life safety portion of that and feel that negotiations with a qualified contractor will get that price down.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked Kuchenbecker if he is confident the area is stable now.
“Yes. We’ve had the engineer look at it. The adjacent property owner, Larry Shama, is comfortable with that, and hopefully, it’s been scheduled for this fall,” Kuchenbecker said.
