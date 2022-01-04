Deadwood authorizes $1.3M in interfund transfers

DEADWOOD — A bit of housekeeping on previously budgeted items had the Deadwood City Commission approving seven interfund transfers for $100,264,988 Dec. 20.
“Being the last meeting of the year … this is to finish up items that are on our accounting system for the calendar year and budget year 2021,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “This is when we move money from one fund to another. We just need your authorization. Although it may be budgeted, we still need permission to be able to make that transfer in our accounting system. So that is what this is doing.”
The first transfer request was $1 million from the Historic Preservation Fund to the Revolving Loan Fund programs.
“This is the budget supplement that was done awhile back ago,” McKeown said, adding that it was placed on the interfund cash transfer per audit request.
The second transfer request was $50,000 from the Historic Preservation Fund to the Parking & Transportation Fund for support of trolley operational expenses.
“They fund $50,000 a year to help with trolley operations, so I need to do that transfer,” McKeown said.
The third transfer request was $62,174 from the General Fund to the Library Fund in support of operational expenses.
“That is a budgeted amount,” McKeown said. “When library presents their budget, as far as what the general fund is going to help fund.”
The fourth transfer request was $36,000 from the Parking Ramp Fund to the General Fund for parking lot maintenance.
“Again, budgeted item,” McKeown said. “That’s for the streets and parks guys to help with parking lot maintenance.”
The fifth transfer request was $72,358 from Bed and Booze Fund to General Fund for partial payment of utility costs.
“And then, Bed and Booze to help the General Fund for their utilities, also a budgeted amount and that is a percent of the utility cost from the Rec Center,” McKeown said.
The sixth transfer request was $10, 000 each from BID 6 Fund, BID 7 Fund, BID 9 Fund, and BID 8 Fund to General Fund for administrative fees.
“Each one of the BIDS funds the Finance Department $10,000 … total of $40,000,” McKeown said. “This one is new and different. This was an audit suggestion last year. It was not a write-up, just a suggestion, so we went ahead and struck it off the list and now it is here for that transfer to be made.”
The seventh transfer request is $4,455 from the Main Street Ramp Fund to the Parking & Transportation Fund to close an inactive fund.
“Lastly, is a clean-up item from several years back, well before I came. Parking Ramp, Broadway Ramp and Parking and Transportation was gleaned into one fund for easier reporting and there’s a remaining balance in there … and that’s going to move out of there so we can close out that little fund.”
