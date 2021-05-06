Deadwood approves two retaining walls for $351K

DEADWOOD — With retaining walls historically holding up the lion’s share of structures in Deadwood gulch, construction season marks the start of repairing the integral architectural components in Deadwood, as Monday the city commission approved two retaining wall projects for a total of $350,500.
First up for discussion and approval was the 40 Jefferson St., retaining wall project.
“We had two bidders. RCS and CAI. The apparent low bid is RCS at $64,000. CAI2 was $72,000. Staff recommends awarding it to RCS Construction,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said. “This will be a project with the homeowner and the city. This happens to be a wall that is a concrete wall where the landslide was last year or year and a half ago and that wall is listing quite heavily, so we want to get that addressed before we have additional issues.”
Next up for discussion and approval was a city retaining wall project on Denver Avenue.
“This is on Denver (Avenue) next to the Gilmore,” said Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “That retaining wall has started to list. The top part of it is deteriorating. It’s been on the books for about four years, and we have budgeted funds for retaining walls.”
The city also received two bids on this project.
“From RCS Construction and CAI2 Construction,” Kuchenbecker said. “CAI2 is the apparent low bid at $266,000 for the base bid and alternate number one of $20,500. RCS was at $349,000 with alternate number one at $80,000. Staff recommends awarding to CAI 2 … for the total bid package of $286,500.”
Listing walls are walls that are tilting or leaning.
Kuchenbecker said the contractors have 90 days from the date notice to proceed is issued to complete the project. Contracts will be up for approval at the May 17 commission meeting and notice to proceed issued soon thereafter.
For 2021, Kuchenbecker budgeted $400,000 for city-owned retaining walls and $363,000 in the Historic Preservation Retaining Wall Program line item.
