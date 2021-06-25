Deadwood approves retaining wall replacement for $119K

DEADWOOD — Integral assemblies holding up houses, streets, sidewalks, and other architectural structures in Deadwood gulch, the Deadwood City Commission June 21 awarded the bid on its latest retaining wall project at 49 Centennial Ave., for $119,000.
“We received two bids. CAI2 at $259,250. RCS Construction at $119,000. The engineer’s estimate, again, a few months old, $85,000,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “This is a city retaining wall, up along Centennial. We have rocks that are falling on the sidewalk into the roadway and, so, staff recommends moving forward with this project, as well.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if there is adequate money to cover the wall repairs.
Kuchenbecker said yes and that the project falls within the Historic Preservation budget.
“This is a city wall that’s holding up the sidewalk on Centennial. It’s failing. A lot of stones have come out onto the sidewalk, as well and it is a high priority project for us,” he said. “The wall above the street and under the sidewalk is deteriorated and failing and the rocks are coming out into that public right of way, including the sidewalk and street, so we are rebuilding that retaining wall,” Kuchenbecker said, adding that the wall’s deterioration has increased in the last couple of years.
Kuchenbecker said the contractor has 90 days from the date notice to proceed is issued to complete the project. Contracts will be up for approval at the July 6 City Commission meeting and notice to proceed issued soon thereafter.
For 2021, Kuchenbecker budgeted $400,000 for city-owned retaining walls and $363,000 in the Historic Preservation Retaining Wall Program line item.
