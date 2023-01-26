DEADWOOD – At their Jan. 17 meeting, the Deadwood City Commission approved a resolution establishing the schedule of rates for 2023, which includes several changes.
“There are some rates that are set by ordinance, but … we need to pass this every year,” said Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “I do want to point out in the second paragraph, that all utility rates, as this resolution is written, is effective January 1. Everything else is upon approval this evening. This is something you normally pass in December, but I wanted to wait until all of our department heads were in, so that’s why it’s coming to you a little bit later.”
McKeown said there are not a lot of changes, but highlighted the fees that are different in 2023.
“The first one to point out is the banner fee. Although the fee is still $150, we want to add ‘per event/per banner,’” McKeown said. “Something that we want to specify.”
Staging fees for construction have also changed to $125 per parking space per month a $500 for use of city property per month.
Added to the resolution is a $5 fee for Historic Preservation branded flash drives.
“Although they’re used for city business, sometimes people come in and just want to have one, so we added this on, so if someone wants to purchase them, or, if, say, the police department wants to purchase them, we would transfer money from their supplies to HP, so that’s a little different,” McKeown said.
Under cemeteries, the plot fees have not changed, but perpetual fees have increased to $200.
“We increased the perpetual care by $50: very nominal, but that’s for the upkeep for us to continue working on the baby section and projects that we have up there,” McKeown said.
Recreation and Aquatic Center fees have changed, as well.
“What is different is the fees changed anywhere from $1 to $5, depending on where the rate structure is,” McKeown said. “They also added on a student rate, so that would be only with a current picture ID, regardless if it’s a middle school, high school, college, whatever. They did a lot of thought, a lot of reviews. Our rec center still is much cheaper than the others, but they do want to raise the rates slightly.”
Proposed out of the Deadwood Event Committee is an increase in the surcharge fee for ticketed events at the Deadwood Event Complex and Outlaw Square from $2 to $3 applied to sold tickets.
The trolley punch card pass for 12 rides has increased from $12 to $15, as the trolley fare has changed from $1 to $2 previously.
Several public works fees have changed, as well.
“We changed nuisance removal, snow removal, repair for damage to city property,” McKeown said. “We’re finding some of our homes are abandoned and are secondary homes. Before, that fee was $71.50, but, it was cheaper for that person, the resident, to not deal with it and have us do it, rather than hire a professional, so we just want to make that fair for what contractors actually cost. We also added an after hours, after call holiday, so if somebody wants their water shut off on Christmas Day, they have to pay a fee to do that, rather than just letting them do that on a weekend.”
Nuisance removal is $150 an hour per employee; snow removal is $150 an hour per employee; repair for damage to city property is $200 per hour per employee; after-hours call-out is $75 per hour per employee; and after hour call-out on a holiday is $150 per hour per employee.
McKeown pointed out that for residential water rates, there are no changes at all.
“Commercial, there is a 10% increase for commercial,” McKeown said. “It goes into the base fee.”
Garbage/Recycling Services have changed.
“We are in the third year of our contract with our garbage company,” McKeown said. “They had slated in a 3.5% increase, which is $1,” McKeown said. “Residents, as far as the city, their entire water bill, utility bill, will go up $1.”
Water distribution tap fees increased, as well.
“We do have some new construction coming into town and we have our water foreman that has done a lot of research and we were significantly low in all our water taps,” McKeown said. “So those have been updated.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said that even with the changes, the city remains very competitive with the surrounding communities.
“Straight across the board, in the entire resolution, I would say that is absolutely true,” McKeown said.
Martinisko asked Commissioner Charlie Struble, who sits on the Event Committee, what the thought behind the ticket surcharge increase is.
“Just to help with lots of overtime in the parks department,” Struble said.
Admittedly playing devil’s advocate, Martinisko pointed out that most events, like the Deadwood Jam, are not ticketed.
“So I’m not sure that that’s where we need to put our focus,” Martinisko said. “I feel like we need to put our focus in somehow coming to an agreement with the Chamber and people who bring events to town that they somehow pay a fee.”
Historic Preservation and Planning Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the event committee was looking at revenue sources to offset additional costs of both overtime and cleaning rates.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said he appreciated Martinisko pointing this out.
“If you look at the events that we have that are ticketed events that we are charging that $2 fee for, by increasing that, we’re putting more of a burden on a half a dozen events, at most, to collect revenues that we need for every other event that happens 365 days out of the year. I would like us to keep that at $2, because of the fear of pricing those half dozen events out of business and instead, find a way to work with the Chamber with Outlaw Square, so perhaps, they’re a little more self-sufficient in some of those events, so that we can find a way to really make a difference, as opposed to creating a fee that takes away any revenue that we have right now and then leaves us even shorter, moving forward, in these other events that we recognize we need to address.”
Exploring ways to address extensive cleaning and overtime fees were then discussed.
Martinisko made a successful motion to keep the events ticketing fee at $2 and suggested further research be done to address the larger problem.
Ruth suggested a rate that incorporates all labor, materials, etc. included in events into the fee that would be charged.
“We have got to have a serious come-to-Jesus conversation about how we are going to collect these fees and I’m sorry, Dave, if somebody says, ‘We can’t afford it.’ Bye-bye,” Martinisko said. “And we have to look at those traditionally waiving all the fees …. This isn’t 20 years ago. Costs keep going up and we keep supporting, but we need to start having a piece of the action, at least to recoup a little bit … so that we’re not constantly struggling with funds we’re extending above and beyond what we planned for our budget.”
