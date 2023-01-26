Deadwood fees.JPG

While discussing their new fee resolution, the Deadwood City Commission has placed priority on addressing high costs of personnel and cleanup associated with events at Outlaw Square and other city owned venues. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD – At their Jan. 17 meeting, the Deadwood City Commission approved a resolution establishing the schedule of rates for 2023, which includes several changes.

“There are some rates that are set by ordinance, but … we need to pass this every year,” said Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “I do want to point out in the second paragraph, that all utility rates, as this resolution is written, is effective January 1. Everything else is upon approval this evening. This is something you normally pass in December, but I wanted to wait until all of our department heads were in, so that’s why it’s coming to you a little bit later.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.