Deadwood approves new Deadwood Employee Parking Pass

DEADWOOD — Within the next two weeks, Deadwood casino and Main Street employees will have the opportunity to buy a parking pass at a deeply discounted rate.
“We’re working on creating the Deadwood Employee Pass,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell.
The pass is available online only through the city’s permit portal – www.thepermitportal.com
“A customer can go there and buy their garage pass, once that becomes available again. They can buy any pass that we have here in Deadwood. We plan on adding more passes in the future,” Russell said.
The Deadwood Employee Parking Pass costs $53.25 per month.
“What that’s going to give the Deadwood employee, after we have verified employment here in Deadwood, so they’re going to have to write down where they’re employed at – so we can’t have people saying that they want to get free parking because they’re a regular customer somewhere and just put in they work at the Silverado or Cadillac Jack’s. They have to be an employee of Deadwood. What that’s going to do is give them the ability to park anywhere but the garage,” Russell said. “So they can park on side streets, the Miller Lot, the Interpretive Lot, even Main Street.”
There is currently a moratorium on purchasing new garage passes.
“But if you’ve had a garage parking pass this whole time, you can continue to renew it,” Russell said. “If you’re somebody that just decided you want to buy one or you let your pass lapse over a month, we can’t. We just don’t have the ability. Our list is so long right now, people waiting.”
Russell said he believes this parking alternative is pretty reasonable.
“If you break it down, it comes out to less than $2 a day for parking,” Russell.
Russell said city officials have heard concerns from the casino community, as well as others who work in Deadwood and the Deadwood Employee Parking Pass is their way of addressing them.
“Since we’ve implemented the new parking with the kiosk, we’ve heard a tremendous amount of information from the casino owners and their employees that parking is difficult as it is and now we’ve increased the rates across town in January, so, it’s $1 across the board, everywhere.”
In the past, it was $1 on Main Street and 50 cents on the side streets and on the lots.
“So it’s been a little bit of an eye opener to the employees,” Russell said. “We couldn’t update the price on those parking meters because they were old, so once we removed all the meters and we started putting the kiosks in, it has that new rate, so it has a big surprise. Most of these people were used to paying $5, $6 a day and now they’re paying $12.”
A survey conducted by Russell through the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau reached out to employees in Deadwood regarding what they would like to see in regard to parking.
“Where do they want to park? Where do they normally park now? What are some of the issues they were having? Just so I could get an idea of how we could build this for them,” Russell said.
Long story, short, survey says, people want to park in the garage.
“The problem with that is when we rolled out the new parking system, everybody bought passes to the garage,” Russell said. “We went from averaging about 70 to 90 parking passes to now we’re over 200 in the garage. So we’ve had to put a hold on them. We have to make sure there’s a balance there for the transient customer that’s coming to Deadwood.”
City officials are hopeful the new Deadwood Employee Parking Pass will be an agreeable solution.
