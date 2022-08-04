Deadwood approves MOU for continued Stage Run development

Deadwood Stage Run principals plan 90 additional lots in the Summit phase, with at least 26 restricted to South Dakota Housing standards for affordable housing at this time. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Continued development of Deadwood Stage Run is moving forward with Phase 3, as the Deadwood City Commission July 17 approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Summit at Deadwood Stage Run, LLC, for an estimated $6.7 million proposed Annual Appropriation Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 15 request.

State housing funds totaling $50 million are available for sewer and storm drain components.

