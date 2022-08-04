Deadwood approves MOU for continued Stage Run development

DEADWOOD — Continued development of Deadwood Stage Run is moving forward with Phase 3, as the Deadwood City Commission July 17 approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Summit at Deadwood Stage Run, LLC, for an estimated $6.7 million proposed Annual Appropriation Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 15 request.
State housing funds totaling $50 million are available for sewer and storm drain components.
“Our plan is to restrict 26 units to the South Dakota Housing Standards of the lots,” said Developer Bill Pearson of The Summit at Deadwood Stage Run. “One of our other partners, Steve Slowey, is going to be building the apartment house, and he is going to have the units there be workers in Deadwood first. Workers for his place is Bullock and Hickok’s first and then to go to other businesses in Deadwood. Then if that doesn’t fill it up, then go to the open market,” Pearson said. “We feel we are going above and beyond what we really need to do, but we think it’s necessary for Deadwood because of the workforce housing shortage in Deadwood … So, by restricting 26 lots of the sale and the apartment units to the workers in Deadwood, I think we’re stepping up.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko clarified that the 26 lots are in addition to the apartment building.
The MOU also sets forth approximate costs, in addition to the developer expense, of $2.5 million for the construction and extension of Burnham Avenue to allow for additional access, due to the projected growth of the Stage Run Development, as a whole.
The development group, through Toby Morris of Colliers, intends to apply for the grant.
“That will fall under my responsibility,” Morris said. “So that won’t be anything that will be asked of the city.”
Martinisko raised concerns that city staff does not have the time to apply for the grant.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked what the grant funding would be used for.
“If we get the grant money, we want to give that to the city of Deadwood to build that road from our project to Burnham Avenue and put the sewer and storm drainage in,” Pearson said.
The grant funds will be used for sewer and storm drainage up to the workforce housing, per South Dakota Housing stipulations.
Todd asked what the time frame would be in completing the road.
Morris explained that the $50 million in grant funds available through South Dakota Housing for sewer and storm drain is being distributed on a first come, first served basis.
“If we can have your application in, to the fullest completeness available at that time, so as a first come, first served, we could get that money reserved for you, because I know there are about four or five other projects out there that’ll be coming in for $2 million,” Morris said. “It’s gonna’ go really quick.”
Martinisko, who ultimately moved to approve, asked if the MOU was approved that night, if it would allow Morris to move forward in the process.
“Based on what I’m seeing now, it shows good intent, because it shows that the city and developer are coming together,” Morris said. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, an MOU is not binding, but yet, it’s sort of a guiding light of how we would work forward together, as the rules and the full application comes out.”
“Get it done,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
The next step in the process is approval of the TIF Project Plan and Boundary, followed by the developer’s agreement.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.