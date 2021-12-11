Deadwood approves first reading of $796.3K budget supplement

DEADWOOD – It’s always good news when a budget supplement consists of additional and unexpected revenue, as well as expenditures. This is exactly the case with the city of Deadwood’s latest proposed budget supplement, two-thirds of which is additional revenue received from such sources as parking, the trolley, BID districts, and Mt. Moriah, the first reading of which, $796,338.78 in total, was approved by the City Commission Monday.
Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown addressed the commission, informing them nothing would need to be pulled from reserves.
“This is our final budget supplement of the year,” McKeown said. “As everybody knows, we do our budget mid-summer, so we did a ’21 budget in COVID, not really knowing exactly what was to be expected. We went in very modest, not really knowing what revenues. I have to commend staff, have to commend commission, that this looks as good as it does, just because we pulled back when we needed to … we are not pulling anything from reserves. They are all being pulled from unexpended cash in different areas, but this is just to ensure that each individual department is not over budget.”
Supplements to the general fund total $139,000 and include: finance, group insurance, $10,000; police, group insurance, $25,000; streets supplies, $63,000 and Capital Improvement Project sidewalks, $10,000; parks, group insurance, $12,000 and supplies, $15,000; planning and zoning, group insurance, $4,000. Source of revenue for these supplements is unexpended cash.
“Those that are identified as group insurance, that is because of our rate increase and also from budgeting under budget and people changing their coverage,” McKeown said. “With group insurance, a lot of those additions come from the employee … streets, we needed to supplement their supplies and their CIP for sidewalks. That is because we had such good weather, they were able to get in and do some projects that we wouldn’t, with the weather, normally be able to get in and do this year, so they got a lot of that done. Parks, same thing. They were able to do some repairs on different items, due to the good weather this late fall.”
Supplements to the BID 9 fund include $190,000 for marketing.
“When budgeted, BID 9 was really new. We didn’t really know what they were going to get,” McKeown said. “They also have done a great job of bringing businesses on board, so they have overcollected $190,000, that is additional revenue we got. In order for us to expend it out, we need to supplement it to show it in our budget. Same thing with BID 7. They did very well this year, so $90,000 was supplemented. Again, offset. It’s just additional BID money that is coming in.”
BID 7 marketing was supplemented $90,000 and source of revenue is additional BID revenue received.
The water fund was supplemented by $70,000 and includes the following: group insurance, $15,000; professional services, $30,000; supplies, $25,000.
“Water fund, their group insurance, same scenario, professional services was on your last agenda. They had to approve a water project, cleaning the water tanks. That was supposed to be a last year’s item, but they just completed it this year. Same thing for supplies,” McKeown said.
The historic cemeteries fund was supplemented by $45,000 and includes $20,000 for professional services and $25,000 for repairs.
“Historic cemeteries, they were able to do some additional repairs and maintenance and that offset was additional revenue that they brought in,” McKeown said.
The parking and transportation fund was supplemented by $$203,000 and includes the following: $100,000, professional services; improvements, $100,000; and group insurance, $3,000.
“Parking and transportation, professional services and improvements, we brought in additional kiosks, offset their group insurance. Again, all that came from additional revenue,” McKeown said.
TIF #8 Stage Run was supplemented by $59,153 and TIF #9 Optima was supplemented by $185.
“Lastly, our TIFs, again, those are pass-throughs, money that is collected in, we collect from property tax, and it’s paid out to the bank on the TIF,” McKeown said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.