DEADWOOD — A variety of funds and factors combined for a proposed $2,429,246 budget supplement for the city of Deadwood, consisting of revenue, expenditures, and pass-throughs, the first reading of which was approved by the Deadwood City Commission Monday.
City of Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said this is the first and only budget supplement the city has done this year.
“Just to ensure that we have our projects finalized out as much as possible. Commend staff for the ongoing – we talked about this the last several years. We did not get the CARES funding, the bailouts, that a lot of our neighbors did. We got very nominal. We got none this year, so we had a lot of projects, a lot of stuff that we needed to get done and we’re doing our best to stay with the budget.
McKeown addressed the proposed supplements, fund by fund.
“The budget you adopted last year, this is additions and changes that need to happen before our fiscal year ends in December,” McKeown said.
Supplements to the general fund total $555,000 and include: finance, salaries, $40,000; finance, cannabis background checks, $5,000; fire, salaries, $18,000 and recruitment/retention program, $37,000; public buildings, professional services, $100,000 and repairs, $20,000; streets, improvements, $50,000, repairs, $40,000, machinery/equipment, $60,000; parks, salaries, $125,000, professional services, $10,000, supplies, $30,000; improvements, $20,000.
Source of revenue for finance salaries is a transfer from BID 1-6, 7, 8, and 9 in the amount of $10,000 each.
“Each of the BID Districts contributes $10,000 for administrative costs,” she said. “This is a way that our auditor has requested us to do it differently, so we’re asking for it to be offset and transferred from the BIDs, for a grand total of $40,000.”
Source of revenue for the cannabis background checks is cannabis application revenue.
“Part of our application process is going through a background check for anyone who is opening a cannabis shop in town and that is an item we did not have budgeted in the year,” McKeown said. “Offset in revenue is the application fee. So you guys are not paying that out of your general fund. It is just an offset coming in from the applicant.”
Source of revenue for the remainder of the supplements in the general fund is unexpended cash.
“Next is the general fund, what I would call the normal part, as far as coming out of your unexpended cash,” McKeown said.
The $37,000 supplement to the fire department is a correction for budgeted funds that did not transfer over previously.
Overtime for Deadwood events is reflected in public buildings, streets, and parks.
“Parks, alone, we had a lot of overtime we had to offset to be able to make all of our events happen and, again, in parks, we have some supplies and improvements,” McKeown said.
Supplements to the Bed and Booze fund total $36,500 and include the following. Salaries, $25,000; group insurance, $4,000; professional services fees, $2,500; improvements, $5,000. Source of revenue for these expenditures is unexpended cash reserves from Bed and Booze.
“The next one is Bed and Booze, which is the Rec Center,” McKeown said. “Some special events expenses coming out of there. We do have some additional from salaries, group insurance and professional services and improvements.”
The next section of supplements is comprised of BID District Marketing and totals $380,000, broken down as follows: BID 1-6, $50,000; BID 7, $175,000; BID 8, $110,000; BID 9, $45,000. Source of revenue is additional BID revenue received.
“As you know, with BID Districts, they are just a pass-through,” McKeown said. “We adopt our budget before the BIDs adopt their budget, so, we go in conservatively, whatever they can collect, so each one of those BIDs have collected more than we had originally budgeted. Again, no additional cash. It is just them expending the money.”
Supplements to the Historic Preservation Fund total $501,000 and break down as follows. Capital assets, Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds, $500,000 and bonding, professional services, $1,000. Source of revenue is HP unexpended cash and cash reserves, although McKeown does not believe there will be a need to go into cash reserves.
“The only increase they had is the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds had an additional $500,000, and they were able to do the addition for the 100th anniversary,” McKeown said. The other $1,000 is a table.
Supplements to the Water Fund total $8,000 for group insurance and source of revenue is unexpended cash.
Supplements to the Mt. Moriah fund total $340,000 -- $40,000 for professional services and $300,000 for improvements and source of revenue is unexpended cash.
“We had professional services of $40,000 and we had some improvements – retaining walls that needed to happen up there,” McKeown said.
Supplements to the Parking and Transportation Fund total $350,000 and break down as follows. Professional services, $150,000; Professional Services Credit Card Fees, $130,000; Machinery/Equipment, $60,000; Salaries, $10,000. Source of revenue is a sale on fixed assets (trolley), additional revenue received, and unexpected cash.
“Professional service was an increase. Professional Services of Credit Card fees and machinery and equipment were all over budget,” McKeown said.
Supplements to the TIF Funds total $258,746 and break down as follows. TIF #8 Stage Run, $27,578; TIF #9, Optima, $2,617; TIF #10, Tru Hotel, $203,156; TIF #11 Four Points, $25,395.
“Those are items that you bring in. Their accounting is separate. Then it’s pulled back out. We match at the end of the year, make sure that we clear out their accounts.”
