Deadwood approves $82K retaining wall, rejects bid on other

DEADWOOD – While Deadwood did accept the bid – minus the alternate – on one retaining wall project Tuesday, the bids on other retaining walls were all rejected, due to them being significantly over the engineer’s estimate.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker recommended rejecting all results of a bid opening held June 2 for a 5 Harrison retaining wall project, where Eagle Construction submitted a $192,165 bid and RCS Construction submitted a $167,000 bid.
“This was well over what the engineer’s estimate was,” Kuchenbecker said. “He thought he had brought it in line with today’s prices. Obviously, at $167(000) and $192(000), he was off,” Kuchenbecker said. “But at that price for this wall, we just need to wait until another day.”
Kuckenbecker said that the wall has been in the pipeline for four years.
“We finally get it there and so there is some discouragement from the property owner … but hopefully, prices come back in line within the next 12 to 24 months, but right now, it’s just not good,” he said.
Kuchenbecker also recommended accepting the base bid of $82,000, on a 458 Williams St., retaining wall project, minus the alternate of $32,000.
“The base bid is the city portion. This is the entrance at city creek behind Derosier’s old apartment complex down there, where City Creek comes in and comes down past there,” Kuchenbecker said. “It’s undermined. Very concerned that at some point, that could collapse and block City Creek, so while the engineer’s estimate was lower than the bids, this one, I feel, is in the ballpark enough that we do that. The alternate is the owner’s part, which is a low stacked retaining wall between the apartment complex and Chuck’s (Turbiville) old house and the new owners are just going to do it themselves, over time, rather than as part of the project.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if Kuchenbecker would get the results desired without using the alternate.
Kuchenbecker said yes.
“It’s only about a two-foot stacked wall between the apartment complex and 458 Williams St., and they were going to go in there, tear that out, restack it, and at $32,000, their share would be $16,000 and they said, ‘We’ll do it for that, ourselves.’ Because they’re going to reuse the material, so over the next couple of years, it’s their back and do it themselves,” he said. “They didn’t want to spend their share, which would be half of that.”
Kuchenbecker added that anything under four feet does not need to be engineered.
“It’s almost a landscaping wall. It’s not a big retaining wall,” he said.
One other bid was received on the 458 Williams St., project from C. Eagle Construction of $92,900, with an alternate 1 bid of $79,900.
