Deadwood approves $82K retaining wall, rejects bid on other

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD – While Deadwood did accept the bid – minus the alternate – on one retaining wall project Tuesday, the bids on other retaining walls were all rejected, due to them being significantly over the engineer’s estimate.

Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker recommended rejecting all results of a bid opening held June 2 for a 5 Harrison retaining wall project, where Eagle Construction submitted a $192,165 bid and RCS Construction submitted a $167,000 bid.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.