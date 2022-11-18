DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Nov. 7 considered and approved 60 renewal applications for 2023 liquor/wine licenses, up from 54 in 2022 and pending payment of Business Improvement District (BID) and property taxes.
The 12 Convention Center licenses approved include: Blue Sky Gaming, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; BY Development, Inc., Cadillac Jacks; Cliff Street, LLC, Deadwood Comfort Inn; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; Deadwood Resort, LLC, The Lodge at Deadwood; First Gold, Inc., First Gold Hotel; Gold Dust Lodging Group, LLC, Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites; GR Deadwood, LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; Historic Deadwood Convention Facility, LLC, Wooden Nickel, Iron Horse Inn, Martin Mason Hotel; Hotel Franklin, Inc., Historic Franklin Hotel; DHIH, LLC -- Hickok’s Hotel & Casino; ZCN, LLC, Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino. The annual renewal fee for the Convention Center liquor license is $1,500.
The five Package (Off-Sale) Liquor licenses approved include: Black Diamond Capital LLC, Gold Dust; Blue Sky Gaming, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; GR Deadwood, LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; Packhorse Liquor & Convenience, Inc., Pack Horse Liquor & Convenience. The annual renewal fee for Package (Off-Sale) Liquor license is $500.
The 10 Retail Liquor licenses approved include: Black Diamond Capital, LLC, Gold Dust; B.P.O. Elks Lodge #508, Elks Lodge; Broken Arroe Trading company, Broken Arrow Trading Company; DBUH, LLC, Bullock Hotel; Full Throttle S’loonshine, LLC, Deadwood Distillery; Main Ledge, LLC, Midnight Star; Midwest Motels of Deadwood, Buffalo Bodega; Nugget Saloon, LLC, Nugget Saloon; Old Style Saloon No. 10 Inc., Saloon No. 10; Super G Investments, Inc., Silverado Gaming Establishment; VFW Post 5969, VFW. The annual renewal fee for the Retail Liquor license is $1,500.
The two Retail (On Sale) Restaurant Liquor licenses approved include: Jacobs Family International, Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer and Mustang Sally’s, Inc., Mustang Sally’s. The renewal fee for the Retail (On Sale) Restaurant Liquor license is $1,500.
The 31 Retail (On-Off Sale) Wine licenses approved include: Aces Full Inc., Mr Wu’s; Angels Attic Uncorked, Angels Attic; Blue Sky Gaming, Inc., Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; BY Development, Inc., Cadillac Jacks; Celebrity Hotel, Inc., Celebrity Hotel; Deadwood DDG, Black Hills Deadwood (KOA); Deadwood Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton; Deadwood Miners, LLC, Deadwood Miners Hotel & Restaurant; Deadwood Resort, LLC, The Lodge at Deadwood; Deadwood Tobacco Company, Deadwood Tobacco; Door 4, LLC, Fairmont/Oyster Bay; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; Family Dollar Stores of SD, Family Dollar; First Gold, Inc., First Gold Hotel; Gold Run, LLC, Super 8 Deadwood; GR Deadwood, LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; H&H Deadwood, LLC, His & Hers Ale House and Wine Bar; Hotel Franklin, Inc., Historic Franklin Hotel; Jackson Winery & Vineyard, LLC, Belle Joli Winery; Jacobs Family International, Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer; Jacobs Family International, Jacobs Gallery; Main Lodge, LLC, Midnight Star; Michelle’s Tacos Deadwood, LLC, Michelle’s Tacos Deadwood; MS Mail, LLC, M.S. Mail; Mustang Sally’s, Inc., Mustang Sally’s; Old Style Saloon No. 10, Inc., Saloon No. 10; Richard & Marguerite Olesen, Deadwood Wild Bill’s Trading Post; Super G Investments, Inc., Silverado; Waufle Travel, Deadwood Day Spa; Winery Hill City, LLC, Sick & Twisted Brewing; ZCN, LLC, Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino. The renewal fee for the Retail (On-Off Sale) Wine license is: $500.
