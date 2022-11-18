bhp news.jpg
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Nov. 7 considered and approved 60 renewal applications for 2023 liquor/wine licenses, up from 54 in 2022 and pending payment of Business Improvement District (BID) and property taxes.

The 12 Convention Center licenses approved include: Blue Sky Gaming, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; BY Development, Inc., Cadillac Jacks; Cliff Street, LLC, Deadwood Comfort Inn; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; Deadwood Resort, LLC, The Lodge at Deadwood; First Gold, Inc., First Gold Hotel; Gold Dust Lodging Group, LLC, Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites; GR Deadwood, LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; Historic Deadwood Convention Facility, LLC, Wooden Nickel, Iron Horse Inn, Martin Mason Hotel; Hotel Franklin, Inc., Historic Franklin Hotel; DHIH, LLC -- Hickok’s Hotel & Casino; ZCN, LLC, Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino. The annual renewal fee for the Convention Center liquor license is $1,500.

