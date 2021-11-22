Deadwood approves 54 applications for liquor and wine license renewals

DEADWOOD – The Deadwood City Commission approved just under 55 renewal applications for 2022 liquor and wine licenses, pending payment of Business Improvement District (BID) and property taxes.
The 12 Convention Center licenses approved include: Blue Sky Gaming, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; BY Development, Inc., Cadillac Jacks; Cliff Street, LLC, Deadwood Comfort Inn; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; Deadwood Resort, LLC, The Lodge at Deadwood; First Gold, Inc., First Gold Hotel; Gold Dust Lodging Group, LLC, Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites; GR Deadwood, LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; Historic Deadwood Convention Facility, LLC, Wooden Nickel, Iron Horse Inn, Martin Mason Hotel; Hotel Franklin, Inc., Historic Franklin Hotel; DHIH, LLC -- Hickok’s Hotel & Casino; ZCN, LLC, Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino. The annual renewal fee for the Convention Center liquor license is $1,500.
The five Package (Off-Sale) Liquor licenses approved include: Black Diamond Capital, LLC, Gold Dust; Blue Sky Gaming, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; GR Deadwood, LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; Packhorse Liquor & Convenience Inc., Pack Horse Liquor & Convenience. The annual renewal fee for Package (Off-Sale) Liquor license is $500.
The 10 Retail Liquor licenses approved include: Black Diamond Capital, LLC, Gold Dust; B.P.O. Elks Lodge #508, Elks Lodge; DBUH, LLC, Bullock Hotel; Full Throttle S’loonshine, LLC, Deadwood Distillery; Midnight Star, LLC, Midnight Star; Midwest Motels of Deadwood, Buffalo Bodega; Nugget Saloon, LLC, Nugget Saloon; Old Style Saloon No. 10 Inc., Saloon No. 10; Super G Investments, Inc., Silverado Gaming Establishment; VFW Post 5969, VFW. The annual renewal fee for the Retail Liquor license is $1,500.
The two Retail (On Sale) Restaurant Liquor licenses approved include: Jacobs Family International, Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer and Mustang Sally’s, Inc., Mustang Sally’s. The renewal fee for the Retail (On Sale) Restaurant Liquor license is $1,500.
The 25 Retail (On-Off Sale) Wine licenses approved include: Aces Full, Inc., Mr Wu’s; Angels Attic Uncorked, Angels Attic; Blue Sky Gaming, Inc., Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; BY Development, Inc., Cadillac Jacks; Ernest Hospitality, LLC, Deadwood Gulch Resort; Deadwood Resort, LLC, The Lodge at Deadwood; Fairmont Hotel Corp., Fairmont Hotel; Family Dollar Stores of SD, Family Dollar; Gold Run, LLC, Super 8 Deadwood; GR Deadwood, LLC, Mineral Palace Hotel & Gaming; H&H Deadwood, LLC, His & Hers Ale House and Wine Bar; Hotel Franklin, Inc., Historic Franklin Hotel; Jackson Winery & Vineyard, LLC, Belle Joli Winery; M.S. Mail, LLC; Celebrity Hotel, Inc., Celebrity Hotel; Mustang Sally’s, Inc., Mustang Sally’s; Old Style Saloon No. 10, Inc., Saloon No. 10; Richard & Marguerite Olesen, Wild Bill Bar; Jacobs Family International, Inc., Jacobs Gallery; Super G Investments, Inc., Silverado; Mary Boyd Vaughn, Deadwood Tobacco; Willy’s Wild West, Inc., Deadwood Station; Winery Hill City, Naked Winery Deadwood; ZCN, LLC, Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino. The renewal fee for the Retail (On-Off Sale) Wine license is: $500.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.